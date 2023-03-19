Derek Gaston hopes stunning penalty heroics can keep Arbroath in the Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek Gaston is hoping his first penalty save in 18 months could be crucial to Arbroath’s Championship survival hopes.

Gaston denied Morton’s Ali Crawford with a double save at the on-loan St Johnstone star’s 87th minute spot-kick on Friday night.

That helped the Angus side claim a 1-1 draw with Ton and moved them off the bottom, albeit temporarily, with eight games to go.

And Gaston, who told Courier Sport last week he is dreaming of an 11th season in the Championship, believes it could be a pivotal moment.

“I did my homework on the penalty,” said Gaston. “I know Ali Crawford takes his penalties high to the right.

“It was fresh in my mind when he stepped up to take the penalty. I said to myself: ‘Get yourself high to the right and stop it’.

“When the ball went back to him you are wondering how bad is your luck.

“I’d just made a great penalty save – and it’s been a long time since I made one – and the ball rebounded straight back to Ali.

“Fortunately, I was able to get up again.

“I don’t know how I did it. I rolled back the years.

“I’m not a young pup any more but I was able to get back up and block.

“Tam O’Brien cleaned up for me and cleared it away.

“Bobby Linn was right up me after the penalty save and I’d need to delete the expletives.

“He was saying ‘f’n brilliant, well done.’ I had an adrenaline rush.

Derek Gaston: ‘Feeling of ecstasy’ at penalty stop

“You expect the ball to hit the back of the net when the other team gets a penalty kick.

“But that sheer feeling of ecstasy when the ball stays out is unrivalled.

“Even getting off the bottom of the table for 24 hours is mentally a good thing.

“We had hoped to get up to 8th on Friday night and put a bit more pressure on Cove Rangers and Hamilton.

“The draws are killing us now.

“That’s 13 draws this season and four in a row.

“But since the turn of the year we have been more than a match for any team we’ve faced.

“Everyone can see the fight we have in the team. We are all battling hard, all working.

“I don’t think you can criticise the team for not trying. In every game the workrate is there.

“You can see how happy everyone was when the ball stayed out at the penalty.

“Everyone knows that could be an important result.”