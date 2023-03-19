Derek Gaston hopes stunning penalty heroics can keep Arbroath in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Derek Gaston hopes stunning penalty heroics can keep Arbroath in the Championship

By Ewan Smith
March 19 2023, 12.00pm Updated: March 19 2023, 12.49pm
Derek Gaston
Derek Gaston is hoping his penalty stop for Arbroath against Morton is crucial. Image: SNS

Derek Gaston is hoping his first penalty save in 18 months could be crucial to Arbroath’s Championship survival hopes.

Gaston denied Morton’s Ali Crawford with a double save at the on-loan St Johnstone star’s 87th minute spot-kick on Friday night.

That helped the Angus side claim a 1-1 draw with Ton and moved them off the bottom, albeit temporarily, with eight games to go.

And Gaston, who told Courier Sport last week he is dreaming of an 11th season in the Championship, believes it could be a pivotal moment.

“I did my homework on the penalty,” said Gaston. “I know Ali Crawford takes his penalties high to the right.

“It was fresh in my mind when he stepped up to take the penalty. I said to myself: ‘Get yourself high to the right and stop it’.

“When the ball went back to him you are wondering how bad is your luck.

“I’d just made a great penalty save – and it’s been a long time since I made one – and the ball rebounded straight back to Ali.

“Fortunately, I was able to get up again.

“I don’t know how I did it. I rolled back the years.

Tam O'Brien
Tam O’Brien made a timely intervention to deny Morton. Image: SNS

“I’m not a young pup any more but I was able to get back up and block.

“Tam O’Brien cleaned up for me and cleared it away.

“Bobby Linn was right up me after the penalty save and I’d need to delete the expletives.

“He was saying ‘f’n brilliant, well done.’ I had an adrenaline rush.

Derek Gaston: ‘Feeling of ecstasy’ at penalty stop

“You expect the ball to hit the back of the net when the other team gets a penalty kick.

“But that sheer feeling of ecstasy when the ball stays out is unrivalled.

“Even getting off the bottom of the table for 24 hours is mentally a good thing.

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS

“We had hoped to get up to 8th on Friday night and put a bit more pressure on Cove Rangers and Hamilton.

“The draws are killing us now.

“That’s 13 draws this season and four in a row.

“But since the turn of the year we have been more than a match for any team we’ve faced.

Sean Adarkwa celebrates his Arbroath equaliser against Morton.
Sean Adarkwa celebrates his Arbroath equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS

“Everyone can see the fight we have in the team. We are all battling hard, all working.

“I don’t think you can criticise the team for not trying. In every game the workrate is there.

“You can see how happy everyone was when the ball stayed out at the penalty.

“Everyone knows that could be an important result.”

