Dundee United v St Mirren verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Tannadice side pay penalty from VAR call

Dundee United picked up what could yet be a valuable survival point but paid the penalty after a controversial VAR call.

United looked to be cruising to a crucial win after Steven Fletcher’s early opener.

But after being pegged back in the second period, they lost their lead from the penalty spot.

Ref Craig Napier pointed to the spot, adamant Loick Ayina had hauled down Curtis Main.

And the decision was confirmed after a significant VAR delay, with Mark O’Hara slotting home to ensure United stayed bottom.

Dundee United v St Mirren: Key moments

It didn’t take United long to make an impact as they were ahead inside three minutes.

With Saints defender Richard Taylor misplacing a header straight to Fletcher, the former Scotland striker capitalised by drilling low beyond Trevor Carson.

It was a clinical finish from Fletcher and gave the home crowd a huge lift.

The hosts were looking very comfortable and almost added to their lead in 18 minutes.

Aziz Behich unleashed a powerful 25 yard effort strike that fizzed inches wide of Carson’s left post.

It took St Mirren 24 minutes to test Mark Birighitti with Curtis Main firing straight at the Australian from 15 yards.

Scott McMann then met a Jamie McGrath cross to head just over as United went in ahead at the break.

Saints came out fighting after the break and came close to a leveller on 58 minutes.

Two VAR checks in two mins at Tannadice. Firstly a St Mirren strike is confirmed as offside, then Loick Ayina’s alleged foul on Curtis Main is checked after Craig Napier originally award St Mirren a penalty. Penalty stands. pic.twitter.com/16QyVz5iyR — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) March 18, 2023

Mark O’Hara’s low strike was heading in until Ryan Edwards made a stunning goal-line clearance.

Alex Grieve then found space to meet a Scott Tanser cross and head wide.

Taylor then had the ball in the net after meeting Ryan Strain’s cross only for it to be flagged offside, a decision confirmed after a VAR check.

Two minutes later came a second VAR check to confirm Ayina’s foul on Main.

After a lengthy delay the penalty was given and O’Hara blasted straight down the middle to make it 1-1.

Jim Goodwin was booked for dissent in the aftermath.

Then in eight minutes of added time, Kai Fotheringham hit the post and Ilmari Niskanen fired over from close range.

Dundee United player ratings

Dundee United: Birighitti 6, Smith 6 (Freeman 2), McMann 7 (Niskanen 3), Edwards 7, Behich 8, Ayina 6, Harkes 6 (Cudjoe 3), Sibbald 7, Fletcher 7, Pawlett 6 (Fotheringham 4), McGrath 6 (Djoum). Subs: Newman, Graham, Thomson, MacLeod.

Dundee United star man

Aziz Behich had bags of energy on the left hand side and the experienced Australian international is maturing into one of United’s key players.

Manager under the microscope

🧠 First impressions

🏃‍♂️ Training at Tannadice

📰 Injury update

🔜 St Mirren on Matchday 2️⃣9️⃣#DUFC Manager Jim Goodwin gives a broad update on the club ahead of the final ten matches of the #cinchPremiership season 🗣 📺 | 🎟️ https://t.co/Tuicq1ZzpN — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 14, 2023

Jim Goodwin has quickly won over many Dundee United fans with his clear pre and post-match communications.

The straight-talking United boss hasn’t minced his words since taking over from Liam Fox earlier this month.

But the acid test for Goodwin will be results on the park as he tries to rescue United from relegation.

Goodwin recalled skipper Ryan Edwards to the starting line-up and put his faith in fit-again Peter Pawlett.

Pawlett made only his second start of the season and was looking to add some creative flair to the United attack.

But his plans were thrown into disarray on the hour mark as both Pawlett and Jamie McGrath went off injured.

This was still a spirited display and you sense a win will come under Goodwin.

Man in the middle

Craig Napier had two big VAR calls in two minutes, firstly confirming an offside for St Mirren and then rubber-stamping a penalty for the visitors.