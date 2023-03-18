Dundee United v St Mirren verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Tannadice side pay penalty from VAR call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dundee United v St Mirren verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Tannadice side pay penalty from VAR call

By Ewan Smith
March 18 2023, 5.01pm
Steven Fletcher gave Dundee United the lead. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher gave Dundee United the lead. Image: SNS

Dundee United picked up what could yet be a valuable survival point but paid the penalty after a controversial VAR call.

United looked to be cruising to a crucial win after Steven Fletcher’s early opener.

But after being pegged back in the second period, they lost their lead from the penalty spot.

Ian Harkes starred for Dundee United against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Ref Craig Napier pointed to the spot, adamant Loick Ayina had hauled down Curtis Main.

And the decision was confirmed after a significant VAR delay, with Mark O’Hara slotting home to ensure United stayed bottom.

Dundee United v St Mirren: Key moments

It didn’t take United long to make an impact as they were ahead inside three minutes.

With Saints defender Richard Taylor misplacing a header straight to Fletcher, the former Scotland striker capitalised by drilling low beyond Trevor Carson.

It was a clinical finish from Fletcher and gave the home crowd a huge lift.

The hosts were looking very comfortable and almost added to their lead in 18 minutes.

Steven Fletcher celebrates his early goal for Dundee United against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Aziz Behich unleashed a powerful 25 yard effort strike that fizzed inches wide of Carson’s left post.

It took St Mirren 24 minutes to test Mark Birighitti with Curtis Main firing straight at the Australian from 15 yards.

Scott McMann then met a Jamie McGrath cross to head just over as United went in ahead at the break.

Saints came out fighting after the break and came close to a leveller on 58 minutes.

Mark O’Hara’s low strike was heading in until Ryan Edwards made a stunning goal-line clearance.

Alex Grieve then found space to meet a Scott Tanser cross and head wide.

Taylor then had the ball in the net after meeting Ryan Strain’s cross only for it to be flagged offside, a decision confirmed after a VAR check.

Two minutes later came a second VAR check to confirm Ayina’s foul on Main.

After a lengthy delay the penalty was given and O’Hara blasted straight down the middle to make it 1-1.

Jim Goodwin was booked for dissent in the aftermath.

Then in eight minutes of added time, Kai Fotheringham hit the post and Ilmari Niskanen fired over from close range.

Dundee United player ratings

Dundee United: Birighitti 6, Smith 6 (Freeman 2), McMann 7 (Niskanen 3), Edwards 7, Behich 8, Ayina 6, Harkes 6 (Cudjoe 3), Sibbald 7, Fletcher 7, Pawlett 6 (Fotheringham 4), McGrath 6 (Djoum). Subs: Newman, Graham, Thomson, MacLeod.

Dundee United star man

Aziz Behich had bags of energy on the left hand side and the experienced Australian international is maturing into one of United’s key players.

Manager under the microscope

Jim Goodwin has quickly won over many Dundee United fans with his clear pre and post-match communications.

The straight-talking United boss hasn’t minced his words since taking over from Liam Fox earlier this month.

But the acid test for Goodwin will be results on the park as he tries to rescue United from relegation.

Goodwin recalled skipper Ryan Edwards to the starting line-up and put his faith in fit-again Peter Pawlett.

Peter Pawlett was handed a rare start for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Pawlett made only his second start of the season and was looking to add some creative flair to the United attack.

But his plans were thrown into disarray on the hour mark as both Pawlett and Jamie McGrath went off injured.

This was still a spirited display and you sense a win will come under Goodwin.

Man in the middle

Craig Napier had two big VAR calls in two minutes, firstly confirming an offside for St Mirren and then rubber-stamping a penalty for the visitors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone first half display at Kilmarnock was WORST Callum Davidson has seen -…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin wasn't happy with the penalty call in the St Mirren draw. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin hits out at VAR and offers key injury updates as Dundee United…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates his Arbroath equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS
Arbroath analysis: 18 season-defining seconds with 8 games left for Angus side to stay…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer grimaces after his side were beaten by Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee were 'unrecognisable' in last Partick Thistle clash says Gary Bowyer as he targets…
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hoping for dream St Patrick's weekend sporting double - starting with Dundee…
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Seven teams took part in the annual charity jailbreak. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'Inmates' break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms…
17
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash
Wild Isles: Ellie Dimambro-Denson displays a moth to the camera high in the Cairngorms National Park as part of an ongoing insect monitoring project.
TELLYBOX: Two reminders of the BBC's role in our lives
Ex-RAF serviceman Davy Brown and dog Ness ready for their Spitfire sleep out at RAF Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy's Red Lichtie Spitfire…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented