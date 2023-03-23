EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray on why he’s relaxed about player contract situation at Raith Rovers as he reveals ‘the one thing’ he asks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray on why he’s relaxed about player contract situation at Raith Rovers as he reveals ‘the one thing’ he asks

Ian Murray

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray said contracts 'work both ways'. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.
Ian Murray said contracts 'work both ways'. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is hoping to start more formal contract negotiations with some of his Raith Rovers stars “in the next 10 to 14 days”.

Murray recently told Courier Sport that discussions had been held with some players and that the club was putting those talks on hold until after the trip to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup.

That hasn’t quite gone to plan as full focus has been on a late bid for play-off football as well as preparing for Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final versus Hamilton Accies.

A number of key players are out of contract in the summer but the Rovers boss – like he has with most things – has learned to be relaxed about the situation.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is looking to get his hands on the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.

All he asks is for his players to be upfront with him.

Busy period

“We’ve had such a busy time since Ibrox, then focusing on the game last Saturday. Then a cup final comes around,” Murray tells Courier Sport.

“But I’d like to think that over the next 10 to 14 days we’ll sit down with some boys and have a chat.

“But we also need to identify targets, we need to improve the squad as well.

“There’ll be some players who want to leave, I’m pretty sure, because they want game time.

“That’s fine, I totally understand that, but there will also be a lot of players that will want to stay.

Murray is relaxed about player contracts. Image: SNS.

“That’s what contracts are for, it works both ways.

“All we really ask, we’re pretty straight up and honest with them, just be honest with us.

“It’s not really going to affect team selection, we want to win as many games as we can. “We want to play the players who we think can win those games.”

Murray took time out of the game after his first move into full-time management.

That hiatus after leaving St Mirren led to a spell coaching in Norway where he found “a different environment”.

He also praised the Airdrie owners for how much they helped him deal with certain situations.

Laid-back style

“I’ve learnt over the years not to get too wrapped up,” adds the Rovers boss. “I used to take it quite personally, it annoyed me, it frustrated me.

“I think it comes from going to Norway, where it’s a different environment.

“My time at Airdrie was fantastic, I learnt so much from the owners Paul Hetherington and Scott Russell, they were fantastic for me.

Ian Murray has been confirmed as the new Raith Rovers boss.
Ian Murray during his time at Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“They really taught me a lot, not just about football but about handling situations and how to manage people – not just in football but outside it.

“It gave me a different thought process.

“The pandemic, as well. You literally had no control: it was go with what you have, put more trust in people, trust in the players.

“I think when we’re young managers we’re obsessed with being in control and we’re obsessed with doing things the right way.

“My temperament and laid-back style probably frustrate the life out of some people. And that’s fine, totally fine.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
