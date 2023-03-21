Ian Murray calls on Raith Rovers to ‘seize opportunity’ as he reflects on ‘horrible moment’ for teammate in 2001 Scottish Cup Final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray calls on Raith Rovers to ‘seize opportunity’ as he reflects on ‘horrible moment’ for teammate in 2001 Scottish Cup Final

By Craig Cairns
March 21 2023, 10.30pm
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray knows cup finals don’t come around often.

As a 19-year-old at Hibernian, he was unexpectedly selected for the 2001 Scottish Cup Final versus Celtic.

He was “delirious” when Hibs manager Alex McLeish told him he would start at Hampden, but had to keep a lid on it when roommate Tam McManus failed to even make the squad, despite justifying it with his performances.

Celtic won 3-0 that day, but Murray could have been forgiven for thinking another final would come along soon – especially after a move to Rangers, again under McLeish.

But injury robbed him of properly getting started at Ibrox and did so again for the 2012 Scottish Cup final after a return to Easter Road towards the end of his playing days.

No regrets

“I don’t have regrets,” said Murray. “We had a good Hibs side but we were playing against a really good Celtic side.

“As good as we were, we couldn’t handle them, not a lot of teams could at that stage of the season.

“But being 19 and playing in your first Scottish Cup final, you think your next one will be three or four years away.

“And then it doesn’t come. You think it will come eventually and it doesn’t.

“I was injured for the 2012 final with Hearts, we missed out in a couple of semi-finals which we should have won, the Dundee United one in particular where we were 1-0 up.

“So you have to grab opportunities when they come.”

Rovers‘ preparations for Sunday’s final could hardly have gone any better after a 6-1 defeat of Cove Rangers.

But he knows performances of that quality mean some players who have been involved of late will be disappointed when the team is announced.

‘Devastated’ teammate

“It’s very, very difficult because we’ve got players coming back from injury (for the final) but a team that won 6-1 on Saturday,” said the Rovers boss.

“I said to the players before the [Cove] game, ‘you guys are in pole position, don’t lose the jersey’.

“I remember for the 2001 final I was sharing a room with Tam McManus. He was the 19th man that day.

“He had a great season that season. He had scored in the quarter-final in the last minute against Kilmarnock, he had played a part in the semi-final.

“He was devastated and rightly so because it’s a horrible moment. It was horrible for me rooming with him.

Murray and Tam McManus during their time at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

“He only found out on the Saturday morning and I’m delirious because I’m playing and I’ve got to try to temper that and console a team-mate.

“If you make a decision you think is right deep down and it doesn’t work, then you have no regrets – and if it does work then you have no regrets.

“But you have to make tough calls.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented