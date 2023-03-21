Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side miss chance to move into play-off spot with Stirling loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar missed out on the chance to move in a play-off spot as Stirling Albion swept to the top of League Two.

Second half goals from Ross McGeachie and Dale Carrick extended Stirling’s unbeaten run to 11 and saw them overtake Dumbarton in first place.

Loons tasted defeat for only the second time in ten games and are still very much in contention for fourth place.

Stirling v Forfar: Key moments

Forfar manager Ray McKinnon has refused to contemplate anything other than safety this term.

That seems sensible, given that Loons were at the foot of the table when he took charge in November.

League Two is also incredibly tight as just 12 points separated eight teams from bottom to third before kick-off.

But such has been the form of Forfar, they must have a real shout of challenging for promotion.

They competed well early on but it was Stirling who had the first real chance in 15 minutes.

Free-scoring Carrick’s ten yard volley was blocked by Loons keeper Marc McCallum.

And Carrick was again denied in 25 minutes. This time he rounded McCallum before Roberto Nditi bravely blocked on the line.

Adam Hutchison, on loan from Dundee United, had Forfar’s best first half chance as he flashed a six yard header wide.

Stirling went on the attack straight from kick-off in the second 45, with Carrick’s spectacular overhead kick again blocked by McCallum.

And while Forfar more than matched Stirling they fell behind on 71 minutes.

McGeachie rose above the visiting defence to head in Josh Cooper’s corner.

Loons then had appeals for a penalty waved away as a Seb Ross cross appeared to bounce off Ross Davidson’s hand.

But Binos got their second of the night as Carrick drilled in from 18 yards for his 20th strike of the season.

Forfar player ratings

Forfar: McCallum 8; Nditi 7, Munro 7, Hutchison 7, Brindley 7, Robson 6, Slater 7, Thomson 8 (Aitken 5), Ross 6 (Docherty 3), McCluskey 6, Armour 7. Subs: Kennedy; Hutton, Gillie, Dunachie.

Forfar star man

Craig Thomson looked a real threat for Forfar in his first start in seven weeks. His direct running and pace caused Stirling all sorts of issues before he tired.

Manager under the microscope

McKinnon chose to freshen things up for this one with four players coming into the starting line-up.

Saturday’s goalscorer in the 2-1 win over Annan, Matthew Aitken dropped to the bench, with Finn Robson, Craig Thomson, Seb Ross and Ben Armour all coming in.

It didn’t take long for the new-look side to gel as they looked organised in going toe-to-toe with the hosts.

Forfar matched Stirling for long spells before the Forthbank side took control with two second half strikes.

The Station Park side look very much like a team that can compete in the top four.

Man in the middle

Stewart Luke delivered some very sensible refereeing, allowing the game to flow and talking players through his decisions.