Dunfermline boss James McPake praises Pars ‘support network’ as he and assistant Dave Mackay pen new deals until 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake praises Pars ‘support network’ as he and assistant Dave Mackay pen new deals until 2026

Former Dundee manager McPake is delighted with the backing he has received from the Fife club's board after leading them to the top of League One.

By Ewan Smith
Dunfermline boss James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline boss James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline boss James McPake has cited the support network at East End Park as a key factor behind his decision to sign an extended deal.

McPake and his no 2 Dave Mackay have agreed new contracts that will take them until the summer of 2026.

The extensions come as McPake stands on the brink of leading runaway League One leaders Pars back into the Championship.

The former Dundee boss has revealed the backing from Pars chairman and CEO David Cook and his directors hasn’t gone unnoticed.

And he has now penned a new deal, as exclusively revealed by Courier Sport last week.

“When I got offered the job it was on the one condition we could get Dave from Dundee,” McPake told Dunfermline’s official website.

“The board backed me on that and went and did it.

“I had lost my job when I thought we had actually been on a quite good spell.

“My wife had lived through that with me but she sees a support network here.

“That’s not saying for one second that I’m bullet proof here and I could lose ten games and lose my job, that’s football.

“But there is a real backing from the directors, from David Cook, the fans, everybody to produce performances that we have been producing.

“Ultimately that shows by the crowds that turn up and the backing that we are getting.

“We are delighted that the club has shown the commitment that they have to us.

James McPake praises Dunfermline fans

James McPake celebrates victory over Falkirk at East End Park. Image: SNS.

“It works both ways. There is commitment from both sides in the length of the contract.

“Since we came in it has been a really good place to work. The squad has reacted to what we try and do.

“Results on the pitch have been good so far and I think we must stress that it is just so far.

“The fans have been excellent, which is really important. They have bought into what the players are doing.

“When you see nights like the Falkirk night and any away game where we take that big crowd it is just fantastic.”

Ambition outlined by Dave Mackay

Dave Mackay has outlined his ambitions for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

McPake’s number two Dave Mackay has labelled Dunfermline a ‘Scottish Premiership club’ but is refusing to set high targets.

He said: “When we came in the club was in this league for a reason.

“Results had been poor and had been on a downward spiral for a period of time.

“We never said that we have come here to win the league or shoot up the divisions.

“Dunfermline is a Scottish Premiership club, yes we would love to get there but it is one step at a time.

“We need to make sure that we win games in this division and earn the right to be challenging near the top of the table, which we have done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Raith Rovers supporters will travel in numbers to watch their side. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Ex-players give final 'a little edge' and 6 reasons Raith Rovers will…
Ian Murray said contracts 'work both ways'. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray on why he's relaxed about player contract situation at Raith Rovers…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
Alex Jakubiak notched his seventh goal of the season against Ayr on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Alex Jakubiak opens up on bond with fellow frontman Zach Robinson as…
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Ian Murray will be without Jamie Gullan for the rest of the season. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray says Jamie Gullan likely out until summer as Raith Rovers trio return…
Glenn Middleton: No risks will be taken with Dundee United star. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United have 'missed' star - but boss won't force fitness fightback
Matheus Machado is determined to make an impact at Montrose. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Meet Matheus Machado, the Montrose boy from Brazil who left Sao Paulo for…
Dundee needed their win against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Two-horse race between Dundee and Queen's Park

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park is recovering from a successful operation. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Camperdown Wildlife Centre to stay shut after emergency operation on wolf
2
Kelly McGregor with debris from the hit-and-run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Nurse’s BMW written off after hit-and-run outside Broughty Ferry home
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
5
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
6
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bald tyre driver Picture shows; Scott Walker. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 23/03/2023
Drug driver blamed bald tyre for ‘erratic’ driving on A9 in Perthshire
8
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
9
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
10
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

Harry Potter author JK Rowling and first minister hopeful Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
JK Rowling slams Dundee’s Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet
Police were called to a disturbance at Lochore Meadows on Thursday.
Police called to youth disturbance at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Attendees reflect and walk around in relative silence at the Good Grief Memorial Garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'World first' bereavement garden honouring victims of pandemic opens in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Bedside blaze and fuel thief
CR0041767, Matteo Bell, Dundee, National Lottery winners from across Scotland with a combined wealth of almost £90M have rallied to build, paint and furnish a new multi-purpose playhouse for children with disabilities at a charity, The Yard, in Dundee. Picture shows; all the lotto winners involved in the project with Keeva Leahy, 10 and Lily McCann, 9, best of friends who will enjoy using the new facilties. Thursday 23rd March, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Lottery winners with combined worth of £90m give Dundee charity new playhouse
View of Loch Leven. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Loch Leven visitors should be more 'concerned' about polluted water, argues leading researcher
Bart Upton at Rogue makes a cherry whisky sour. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Is there more to St Andrews' growing cocktail scene than just tourists and students?
Algae build-up in Loch Leven. Image: Councillor William Robertson.
Why did Loch Leven pollution worsen from 2015 and what can we do about…
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT.
Dundee figure skating stars Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby hailed after 'brilliant' World Championships…
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media after her last FMQs. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Nicola Sturgeon makes plea to her successor in emotional final speech as first minister

Editor's Picks

Most Commented