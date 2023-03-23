Dunfermline boss James McPake praises Pars ‘support network’ as he and assistant Dave Mackay pen new deals until 2026

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline boss James McPake has cited the support network at East End Park as a key factor behind his decision to sign an extended deal.

McPake and his no 2 Dave Mackay have agreed new contracts that will take them until the summer of 2026.

The extensions come as McPake stands on the brink of leading runaway League One leaders Pars back into the Championship.

The former Dundee boss has revealed the backing from Pars chairman and CEO David Cook and his directors hasn’t gone unnoticed.

And he has now penned a new deal, as exclusively revealed by Courier Sport last week.

“When I got offered the job it was on the one condition we could get Dave from Dundee,” McPake told Dunfermline’s official website.

“The board backed me on that and went and did it.

“I had lost my job when I thought we had actually been on a quite good spell.

“My wife had lived through that with me but she sees a support network here.

“That’s not saying for one second that I’m bullet proof here and I could lose ten games and lose my job, that’s football.

“But there is a real backing from the directors, from David Cook, the fans, everybody to produce performances that we have been producing.

“Ultimately that shows by the crowds that turn up and the backing that we are getting.

“We are delighted that the club has shown the commitment that they have to us.

James McPake praises Dunfermline fans

“It works both ways. There is commitment from both sides in the length of the contract.

“Since we came in it has been a really good place to work. The squad has reacted to what we try and do.

“Results on the pitch have been good so far and I think we must stress that it is just so far.

“The fans have been excellent, which is really important. They have bought into what the players are doing.

“When you see nights like the Falkirk night and any away game where we take that big crowd it is just fantastic.”

Ambition outlined by Dave Mackay

McPake’s number two Dave Mackay has labelled Dunfermline a ‘Scottish Premiership club’ but is refusing to set high targets.

He said: “When we came in the club was in this league for a reason.

“Results had been poor and had been on a downward spiral for a period of time.

“We never said that we have come here to win the league or shoot up the divisions.

“Dunfermline is a Scottish Premiership club, yes we would love to get there but it is one step at a time.

“We need to make sure that we win games in this division and earn the right to be challenging near the top of the table, which we have done.”