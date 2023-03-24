Dick Campbell salutes ‘amazing Arbroath spirit’ after handing them training ground dressing down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell salutes ‘amazing Arbroath spirit’ after handing them training ground dressing down

Arbroath have moved out of the relegation zone after a crucial win over Championship leaders Queen's Park on Friday.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell heaped the praise on his Arbroath players for their ‘amazing spirit’ as the Angus side moved out of the relegation zone.

But the Arbroath boss revealed the Dale Hilson-inspired win over Queen’s Park came after he gave his players a training ground dressing down for their ‘unacceptable performance’ in the 1-1 draw with Morton last Friday.

Campbell was furious as Lichties underperformed last week, with hero keeper Derek Gaston producing a stunning late penalty stop to deny Morton a win.

It was a different story on Friday though as Lichties overtook Cove Rangers in eighth by beating Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

“That’s a proper Dick Campbell team and how dare anyone write us off,” said the Arbroath boss.

“I was very angry last Friday after the Morton game and I made that known to the players all week.

“I told them at training: ‘How dare you put a performance in like that.’

“OK we didn’t lose the game so there was a bit of character about that but the performance was not acceptable.

Dick Campbell: No-one deserves goal more than Dale Hilson

Dick Campbell praised goalscorer Dale Hilson. Image: SNS

“But the character we showed tonight to keep the ball out was amazing.

“It was also a fabulous goal and no-one deserves it more than Dale Hilson.

“He puts so much into his game and he really stepped up for us.

“I find it quite ironic that we have been sitting down at the bottom of the league and no-one thinks we’ll go down.

“The pundits on TV said last week that we would be ok because of Dick Campbell’s spirit.

“But it’s not about me, it’s about the spirit of Arbroath and we showed that in abundance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…
St Johnstone's unlucky XI: Which Perth players had strongest claims to be picked for…
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at…
Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager

Most Read

1
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac
Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose
Angus licensing board grant off sales for re-opening of former Forfar supermarket
The Little Green Larder: We put Dundee's zero waste meal kit to the test
Former SNP media chief on 'cautious' Nicola Sturgeon and the struggle to heal party…
£33m National Treatment Centre for orthopaedics opens in Fife
Bid to get Leven moving with plans to remove Bawbee Bridge traffic lights and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented