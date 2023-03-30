Lewis Banks will put ‘body on the line’ for Arbroath and blank future talks to focus on Championship survival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath defender Lewis Banks is ready to put his ‘body on the line’ again to help the Angus side stay in the Championship.

Banks made an outstanding goal-line clearance as the Lichties held on for a 1-0 win over league leaders Queen’s Park last Friday.

The win moved the Gayfield side up to eighth and gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm.

Arbroath could extend their lead over relegation rivals Cove Rangers and Hamilton to five and six points, at least for 24 hours, with a win over Ayr United on Friday.

And Banks, who arrived on a short-term deal from Sligo Rovers in January, is blanking out talk on his future to focus on the Lichties’ final seven games of the season.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and it was amazing to get my first win at Queen’s Park,” said Banks.

“There were a few clearances off the line that night. Tam had a great one and I had a block on the line.

“As a defender, you need to put your body on the line like I did at Queen’s Park.

“I’m not the only one who has done that for Arbroath. The other lads have all stepped up to earn us crucial points.

“We need that sort of amazing attitude to keep clean sheets and, ultimately, stay up.

“Look at the double save by Derek Gaston at the Morton penalty.

“It was incredible then Tam O’Brien followed it up with one off the line.

“That was a great sequence of events and it’s helping us right now.

“In football, you can’t look too far ahead.

“We have seven games left and that’s my sole focus. I want this club to stay in the league and then take things from there.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Arbroath but I’m fully focused on what’s directly in front of me – Ayr United.”

Lewis Banks praises loyal Lichties defence

Banks spoke to his former Stoke City team-mate Harry Souttar after agreeing to sign for Arbroath.

And he will again take his place in a back five that has collectively amassed an astonishing amount of games for Arbroath.

Long-serving defender Ricky Little has turned out 354 times for Arbroath, while Colin Hamilton is just two shy of 350.

Skipper Tam O’Brien, who penned a new five-year deal last week, is on 219 games with keeper Derek Gaston playing 133 times for Lichties.

And while Banks is a newcomer he has huge admiration for the loyal Lichties.

“The experience in that backline is incredible,” added Banks. “They have played an incredible amount of games for this club.

“They know each other’s game inside out and Arbroath’s defence is built on solid foundations.

“That continuity helps enormously and hopefully I can play my part in the defence between now and the end of the season.”