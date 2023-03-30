Ethan Ross on the ‘ups and downs’ of his return from surgery and staying part of the Raith Rovers ‘group’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ethan Ross has praised his manager for making sure he feels part of the squad despite missing a lot of the season due to injury.

The Rovers forward played most of his football this season at the start of the campaign before dropping out.

It took him and the club a while to get to the bottom of the issue after two failed returns.

It was eventually discovered that Ross had a double sportsman hernia – a soft tissue injury that occurs in the groin area – and osteitis pubis, an irritation of the pelvic bone.

“Like any recovery from an operation, you’ve got ups and downs – days when you feel better than others,” Ross told Courier Sport.

Ready to go

The forward is speaking after a yoga session, something he has been doing as part of his rehab following a recommendation from teammate Robbie Thomson.

“Overall, it’s been very positive,” he continued. “I’m happy with what’s been done and I’m happy with how I’m feeling.

“I’m ready to get back to it.

“I’ve been struggling with it the whole season. I’ve been in and out, getting a couple of injections which didn’t work.

“I ended up getting an operation which has – touch wood – got to the bottom of the problem and I’m feeling much better.”

Ross feels fully fit now though still needs to build match sharpness.

He has come off the bench in Rovers’ last three matches and is raring to go for the games at Stark’s Park against Queen’s Park and Hamilton.

One thing he hasn’t lost is the sense of belonging among the Rovers squad – something manager Ian Murray has made sure of.

Ross and Matthews are both under contract next season and are very much part of the manager’s plans.

Togetherness

For Ross, there is one result in particular that stands out as an example of the bond among the players.

“Keeping us part of the group is something that the gaffer has wanted,” he said.

“We’ve had a few injuries this year. Ross Matthews has been out for the whole season.

“But if you were to ask any of the boys, we’re still very much part of the group.

“Every game, we’re straight in after to say to the boys ‘well done’ and to speak about the game.

“The Motherwell game epitomises it. We had six or seven boys in the stand.

Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out return timeline https://t.co/BDluZ7w7fz pic.twitter.com/AQGTBdTT6g — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 30, 2023

“Right after the game, the boys come in and we’re all jumping about celebrating together.

“That’s what it’s all about.”