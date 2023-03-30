Ethan Ross on the ‘ups and downs’ of his return from surgery and staying part of the Raith Rovers ‘group’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ethan Ross on the ‘ups and downs’ of his return from surgery and staying part of the Raith Rovers ‘group’

The 21-year-old has been in and out of the squad this season due to injury and recently made his return after an operation

By Craig Cairns
Ethan Ross has missed a lot of the season. Image: SNS.
Ethan Ross has missed a lot of the season. Image: SNS.

Ethan Ross has praised his manager for making sure he feels part of the squad despite missing a lot of the season due to injury.

The Rovers forward played most of his football this season at the start of the campaign before dropping out.

It took him and the club a while to get to the bottom of the issue after two failed returns.

It was eventually discovered that Ross had a double sportsman hernia – a soft tissue injury that occurs in the groin area – and osteitis pubis, an irritation of the pelvic bone.

“Like any recovery from an operation, you’ve got ups and downs – days when you feel better than others,” Ross told Courier Sport.

Ross has made appearances from the bench recently. Image: SNS.

Ready to go

The forward is speaking after a yoga session, something he has been doing as part of his rehab following a recommendation from teammate Robbie Thomson.

“Overall, it’s been very positive,” he continued. “I’m happy with what’s been done and I’m happy with how I’m feeling.

“I’m ready to get back to it.

“I’ve been struggling with it the whole season. I’ve been in and out, getting a couple of injections which didn’t work.

“I ended up getting an operation which has – touch wood – got to the bottom of the problem and I’m feeling much better.”

Ross feels fully fit now though still needs to build match sharpness.

He has come off the bench in Rovers’ last three matches and is raring to go for the games at Stark’s Park against Queen’s Park and Hamilton.

Ethan Ross scored versus Partick Thistle earlier in the season. Image: SNS.

One thing he hasn’t lost is the sense of belonging among the Rovers squad – something manager Ian Murray has made sure of.

Ross and Matthews are both under contract next season and are very much part of the manager’s plans.

Togetherness

For Ross, there is one result in particular that stands out as an example of the bond among the players.

“Keeping us part of the group is something that the gaffer has wanted,” he said.

“We’ve had a few injuries this year. Ross Matthews has been out for the whole season.

“But if you were to ask any of the boys, we’re still very much part of the group.

“Every game, we’re straight in after to say to the boys ‘well done’ and to speak about the game.

The Motherwell game epitomises it. We had six or seven boys in the stand.

“Right after the game, the boys come in and we’re all jumping about celebrating together.

“That’s what it’s all about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
McPake is delighted to get Todd tied down on a new deal. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
Goodwin was at Hampden Park on Tuesday night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on the Scotland v Spain blueprint Dundee United must follow against Rangers
Murray is looking to bounce back after the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray: Raith Rovers need 6 from 6 in next two for fighting chance…
One of the first official sessions in 2019 (Falkirk). Image: Gordon Bonnes
East Fife stadium hosting Scottish YouTubers charity football match to raise autism awareness
Dundee fans enjoyed themselves at Dens Park as their side beat Ayr last week. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee will need their 'magnificent' fans says manager Gary Bowyer as he reveals Tyler…
Sandaza celebrates a New Firm strike against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Fran Sandaza: Why axe from 'worst club' Rangers was blessing in disguise as ex-Dundee…
Callum Davidson won't accept anything less than maximum effort from St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson warns St Johnstone stars he won't tolerate their season petering out
Dundee unveiled their new kit for season 2023/24 today at the V&A.
Dundee fans react to 'absolute belter' of a new home top after V&A unveiling
2

Most Read

1
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
2
Andrew Blaney outside Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash
4
CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
5
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open…
5
6
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
7
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
12
8
UFC president Dana White has donated £10,000 to support the cost of Myla Ray's brain surgery. Image: PA/Stevie Ray
UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,…
9
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
10
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats

More from The Courier

The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
Kevin Lobban (right) nearly hit an employee after the petrol pump wrecking spree.
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
The Isle of May will reopen to the public. Image: Patricia and Angus Macdonald/ NatureScot
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Elderly people are being asked to hand over money (stock picture). Image: Ruslan Guzov
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
Kevin Bowie (left) has failed in an appeal regarding the death of Michael McArthur (right).
Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
CR0041956 Arbroath couple Kayleigh Ross and Liam Smith were decorating their living room and uncovered a painting of Arbroath Abbey directly onto the wall. They posted it onto Arbroath Online FB site and there's been a huge response, revealing it could have been painted by Alex Milne when he lived in the houses just after they were built in the 1950s. Although they're not going to keep it as a feature, the couple now plan to varnish it to protect it and then cover it with lining paper so that it stays for posterity. The couple haver two children 5 year old Ava and 1 year old Macy ....Pic Paul Reid
Arbroath couple's DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall
Maureen Ramsay who has died aged 59.
Maureen Ramsay: Dundee charity volunteer dies aged 59

Editor's Picks

Most Commented