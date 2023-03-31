Dick Campbell revels in ‘fabulous night’ as Arbroath ‘send clear message’ to Championship survival rivals with stunning win over Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell revels in ‘fabulous night’ as Arbroath ‘send clear message’ to Championship survival rivals with stunning win over Ayr United

Arbroath moved closer towards retaining their Championship status after recording back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell is delighted with the way his Arbroath side are playing. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell says Arbroath have ‘sent a clear message’ to Championship survival rivals with a stunning victory over Ayr United.

Dale Hilson and David Gold netted either side of the break as Lichties claimed a 2-0 victory over promotion-chasing Ayr.

The win puts Arbroath six clear of bottom side Hamilton and five ahead of Cove Rangers before those sides play on Saturday.

It also extends Arbroath’s unbeaten run to six and ends a five-month wait for a home win as the Championship enters the final straight.

“It was a fabulous night,” said Arbroath boss Campbell.

“We were outstanding from start to finish and that’s the sort of attitude we need if are going to stay up.

“My players commitment has never been in doubt.

“They will give me everything they’ve got because they have to. I won’t accept anything less.

“Since the turn of the year we’ve been very good.

“We beat Dundee when they were top. We then beat the leaders Queen’s Park last week.

Dick Campbell watched on as his Arbroath team celebrated a crucial win. Image: SNS

“Now we’ve dented Ayr’s title-bid now.

“We have sent a clear message to the rest of league that we are up for the survival fight.

“The pressure is back on Hamilton and Cove Rangers. Let’s see what happens there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Rangers clash is no 'free hit' for Dundee United as Scott McMann insists Tangerines…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side give survival hopes huge…
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds…
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
Jim Goodwin on the Scotland v Spain blueprint Dundee United must follow against Rangers

Most Read

1
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
15
3
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
8
9
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Restaurant review: Great flavours and eye for detail make Porters a delight
Dundee play Ane City explores womanhood, social-class and the barriers young women face
Our Pounds for Primaries winners as 16 Dundee schools land Evening Telegraph cash prizes

Editor's Picks

Most Commented