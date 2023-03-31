Dick Campbell revels in ‘fabulous night’ as Arbroath ‘send clear message’ to Championship survival rivals with stunning win over Ayr United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell says Arbroath have ‘sent a clear message’ to Championship survival rivals with a stunning victory over Ayr United.

Dale Hilson and David Gold netted either side of the break as Lichties claimed a 2-0 victory over promotion-chasing Ayr.

The win puts Arbroath six clear of bottom side Hamilton and five ahead of Cove Rangers before those sides play on Saturday.

It also extends Arbroath’s unbeaten run to six and ends a five-month wait for a home win as the Championship enters the final straight.

“It was a fabulous night,” said Arbroath boss Campbell.

'It's a goal of outstanding quality' 👏 David Gold doubles Arbroath's advantage! ⚽️ Arbroath 2-0 Ayr United #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/aqDJOUmFGH — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 31, 2023

“We were outstanding from start to finish and that’s the sort of attitude we need if are going to stay up.

“My players commitment has never been in doubt.

“They will give me everything they’ve got because they have to. I won’t accept anything less.

“Since the turn of the year we’ve been very good.

“We beat Dundee when they were top. We then beat the leaders Queen’s Park last week.

“Now we’ve dented Ayr’s title-bid now.

“We have sent a clear message to the rest of league that we are up for the survival fight.

“The pressure is back on Hamilton and Cove Rangers. Let’s see what happens there.”