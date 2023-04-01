Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side move into play-off spot with Albion Rovers win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side move into play-off spot with Albion Rovers win

Ray McKinnon's side go fourth after subs Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour seal a 2-1 victory at Station Park.

By Ewan Smith
Forfar took on Albion Rovers. Image: SNS
Forfar took on Albion Rovers. Image: SNS

Forfar came from behind to seal the win that moves them into a promotion play-off spot.

The Station Park side went in 1-0 down at the break after Joe Bevan’s opener.

But they rescued the victory that sent them fourth via subs Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour.

Armour later had a penalty saved by Albion keeper Jack Leighfield but it didn’t deny them a critical win.

Forfar v Albion Rovers: Key moments

Forfar had the game’s first chance in 12 minutes as Matthew Aitken set up Stefan McCluskey only for Albion keeper Jack Leighfield to block from close range.

At the other end Joe Bevan outstripped Mark Docherty for pace before firing wide from ten yards.

Forfar wing-back Roberto Nditi cracked a stunning 20 yard strike off the crossbar in 32 minutes.

Forfar keeper Marc McCallum couldn’t prevent Joe Bevan from opening the scoring for Albion Rovers. Image: SNS

But it was Rovers who made the breakthrough, moments later, as Bevan got the goal his play deserved.

Once again, he showed quick feet to dart towards goal before unleashing a powerful 18 yard effort beyond Forfar keeper Marc McCallum.

The home side looked lively at times but were below the levels they’ve set recently.

They came out battling in the second period and defender Andy Munro tried his luck with an ambitious 30 yard effort.

And they got the leveller on 62 minutes as sub Flanagan headed into the top corner.

Seven minutes later, Armour bundled home a Mark Docherty set-up from close range to put his side in front.

Armour then missed a chance to clinch the win from the penalty spot after Craig  Thomson was tripped by Callum Wilson.

Forfar player ratings

Forfar: McCallum 6, Nditi 7 (Gillies 87,2), Docherty 6, Munro 6, Hutchinson 7, Hutton 6, Thomson 7, Slater 7, Robson 6 (Flanagan 55, 6), Aitken 6 (Armour 65, 6), McCluskey 6 (Moore 87, 2). Subs: Kennedy, Brindley, Dunnachie. Booked: Nditi, Thomson.

Forfar star man

Craig Thomson was a bundle of energy on the right side of the Forfar attack.

Manager under the microscope

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon. Image: SNS.

Ray McKinnon has led Forfar from the foot of League Two to the brink of the promotion play-offs, since taking charge in November.

He has assembled a very capable looking side and they stunned title-challenging Dumbarton in midweek.

McKinnon has consistently, perhaps sensibly, downplayed his side’s play-off chances.

He is focused on survival but his side look and feel like a top four side.

And the Loons gaffer shuffled his pack well, taking off Finn Robson for Flanagan, with the midfielder drawing his side level seven minutes after coming on.

And fellow sub Armour then followed suit to put his side ahead just four minutes after replacing Matthew Aitken.

Man in the middle

George Calder took charge of Forfar’s clash with Albion Rovers. Image: SNS

George Calder allowed the game to flow with some sensible refereeing and got the penalty call right.

