Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side move into play-off spot with Albion Rovers win

Forfar came from behind to seal the win that moves them into a promotion play-off spot.

The Station Park side went in 1-0 down at the break after Joe Bevan’s opener.

But they rescued the victory that sent them fourth via subs Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour.

Armour later had a penalty saved by Albion keeper Jack Leighfield but it didn’t deny them a critical win.

Forfar v Albion Rovers: Key moments

Forfar had the game’s first chance in 12 minutes as Matthew Aitken set up Stefan McCluskey only for Albion keeper Jack Leighfield to block from close range.

At the other end Joe Bevan outstripped Mark Docherty for pace before firing wide from ten yards.

Forfar wing-back Roberto Nditi cracked a stunning 20 yard strike off the crossbar in 32 minutes.

But it was Rovers who made the breakthrough, moments later, as Bevan got the goal his play deserved.

Once again, he showed quick feet to dart towards goal before unleashing a powerful 18 yard effort beyond Forfar keeper Marc McCallum.

The home side looked lively at times but were below the levels they’ve set recently.

They came out battling in the second period and defender Andy Munro tried his luck with an ambitious 30 yard effort.

62’ GOOOAAALLL FORFAR! WHAT A HEADER NATHAN FLANAGAN! — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) April 1, 2023

And they got the leveller on 62 minutes as sub Flanagan headed into the top corner.

Seven minutes later, Armour bundled home a Mark Docherty set-up from close range to put his side in front.

Armour then missed a chance to clinch the win from the penalty spot after Craig Thomson was tripped by Callum Wilson.

Forfar player ratings

Forfar: McCallum 6, Nditi 7 (Gillies 87,2), Docherty 6, Munro 6, Hutchinson 7, Hutton 6, Thomson 7, Slater 7, Robson 6 (Flanagan 55, 6), Aitken 6 (Armour 65, 6), McCluskey 6 (Moore 87, 2). Subs: Kennedy, Brindley, Dunnachie. Booked: Nditi, Thomson.

Forfar star man

Craig Thomson was a bundle of energy on the right side of the Forfar attack.

Manager under the microscope

Ray McKinnon has led Forfar from the foot of League Two to the brink of the promotion play-offs, since taking charge in November.

He has assembled a very capable looking side and they stunned title-challenging Dumbarton in midweek.

McKinnon has consistently, perhaps sensibly, downplayed his side’s play-off chances.

He is focused on survival but his side look and feel like a top four side.

And the Loons gaffer shuffled his pack well, taking off Finn Robson for Flanagan, with the midfielder drawing his side level seven minutes after coming on.

And fellow sub Armour then followed suit to put his side ahead just four minutes after replacing Matthew Aitken.

Man in the middle

George Calder allowed the game to flow with some sensible refereeing and got the penalty call right.