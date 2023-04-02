Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after ‘young’ Dunfermline squad ‘set the bar’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline midfielder Paul McGowan said Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Kelty Hearts was just “one of those games”.

Some Pars fans booed on the full-time whistle at KDM Group East End Park.

At the same time, their closest challengers Falkirk were recording the same result at Clyde, leaving them without a goal in four League One matches.

It means Dunfermline preserve their 11-point lead going into next week’s visit to the Falkirk Stadium.

A win would take the Pars to within touching distance of the title but, even still, McGowan can appreciate why the support chose to vent.

Seeing both sides

“Frustration is the word, it’s one of those games,” said the Dundee loanee.

“On the other side, teams are coming here and showing us huge respect and not opening up against us.

“We were never in any trouble, we were getting into great areas and our final ball was not good enough today.

“Credit to the boys, it’s another clean sheet.

“The boys are top of the league by 11 points for a reason, they’re a really good side.

“I’ve been surprised with how good they’ve been – I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way.

“You see the demands the manager puts on us day in, day out – and you see the fans disappointed going away with a draw.

“That’s all credit to the boys, they’ve set the bar.

“It’s been a great season, we just have to get it over the line.”

Settling in

McGowan made his first start for the club in the recent draw against Edinburgh and has made two substitute appearances since, including on Saturday.

He came close to scoring what surely would have been the winner when he arrived in the box and looped a header just beyond the far post.

“I had to get a little glance on it and it just crept by the post,” said McGowan. “It sums up our day.

“I’d been out for that long, four months, and I’ve just been trying to get my fitness up. I’m slowly but surely getting there.

“The game I started last week I did alright, I’m just slowly getting into it.

“It’s been a long time, the longest I’ve been out in my career.

“I’ve been doing extra on my fitness and trying to manage my minutes and stuff like that.

“I’ll do anything to help: starting or coming on, helping the team in any way.

“I’m a senior player, it’s a young squad there and any experience I can bring, on the field or off the field, I’ll bring that to the table.”