East Fife’s Greig McDonald named League Two Manager of the Month after unbeaten March

East Fife’s unbeaten March has earned Greig McDonald the League Two Manager of the Month award.

The Fifers have enjoyed an impressive run under the 40-year-old that has kept them in promotion play-off contention.

Their last eight games have seen five wins with 10 points picked up from a possible 12 in March.

That saw Elgin, Stenhousemuir and Forfar defeated as well as a 1-1 draw away to Bonnyrigg Rose.

🟡⚫️𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗛⚫️🟡 Greig McDonald has been named Scottish League Two @GlensVodkaLLG Manager of the Month for March. 🔗https://t.co/E9Zh3A1q35 pic.twitter.com/nbVdvII3pJ — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) April 4, 2023

McDonald said: “I’m delighted to receive this award on behalf of everyone at the club as it’s been a real team effort.

“The players and staff deserve the credit as their hard work and determination has delivered results and we’ll aim to keep that going for the rest of the season.”

McDonald took over from Stevie Crawford officially in October after he left to join Dundee United’s coaching staff.

Including his caretaker stint, the former East Fife defender has led the club to nine wins in 26 games.

Their weekend defeat at home to Annan saw them drop out of the play-off spots by one point with five matches remaining.