Ben Armour delighted he didn’t pay penalty for spot-kick miss as Forfar star backs boss Ray McKinnon’s ‘survival first’ mantra

Ben Armour is relieved his first penalty miss in professional football didn’t prove costly towards Forfar’s play-off ambitions.

Armour had an 84th minute effort blocked by Albion Rovers keeper Jack Leighfield on Saturday.

But Forfar ran out 2-1 winners, courtesy of Armour’s earlier winner as they moved into a play-off berth with five games to go.

And Armour is, rightly, keen to blank out all thoughts of that penalty as it didn’t harm the bigger picture.

“I was gutted about the penalty miss at the time,” said Armour.

“I practice them a lot and have always told myself if I was ever going to miss it had to be as a result of a good save by the keeper.

“It’s the first time I’ve missed one as a professional.

“I failed to score a few at school but but never as a pro.

A home victory has moved the Loons into the play-off places 👀📈#cinchL2 | @ForfarAthletic pic.twitter.com/4SIjuTcZ3G — SPFL (@spfl) April 4, 2023

“It was always going to happen one day but I’m just relieved it didn’t count against us.

“There were a few moments when Albion were attacking late on that I was watching through my fingers but we got over the line.

“I got a goal that proved to be the winner so I’m delighted with that.”

Ben Armour discusses Forfar play-off ambitions

The fact that Forfar are in with a real shout of reaching the play-offs is quite remarkable.

At one point, there were genuine fears they could become club 42 and follow Angus neighbours Brechin City into the Highland League.

They were rooted to the bottom when McKinnon tookover in November but he has transformed their fortunes.

McKinnon has consistently blanked all talk of play-offs with survival his main objective.

And Armour feels this approach is right.

“The gaffer has been very focused on securing safety above all else,” said Armour.

“He’s right to do that. He has kept us very focused by aiming to pick up points in every game and not think beyond that.

“To be in fourth and challenging for play-offs is great, especially when you consider where we were.

“But it’s also sensible not to get carried away. There are hardly any points between third and ninth.

“You can lose a few games and drop right down. The sole focus has to be on winning week-to-week and see where it takes us.”