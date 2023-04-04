Ian Murray wants to rid of ‘little bit of entitlement’ hampering Raith Rovers’ season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray wants to rid of ‘little bit of entitlement’ hampering Raith Rovers’ season

The Rovers manager says his team can struggle with the 'weight of expectation'

By Craig Cairns
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray said Raith Rovers have struggled to cope with “the weight of expectancy” at times this season.

The Rovers boss was disappointed after his side followed up a win over the league leaders with a defeat to the team propping up the division going into this.

Raith took the lead through Steve Lawson’s own goal minutes after the break but headers from Dylan McGowan and Benny Ashley-Seal gave Accies the points.

Murray’s side are now seven points off Partick Thistle in fourth with six games remaining.

“I’m disappointed more than anything, we didn’t get anywhere near the levels for today to win the game,” said the Rovers manager.

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We never had a shot on target, you’re never going to win if you don’t have a shot on target.

“That’s not a strikers thing or our a wingers thing, that’s a collective issue.

“We just didn’t handle the game. We didn’t handle expectancy. We almost seem a better team when we’re underdogs.

“Every time we’ve had a weight of expectancy on us we’ve not really done it and we see them perform better without that burden.

“It’s something we need to look at going forward in terms of our mentality and get rid of this little bit of entitlement that hangs around the club at times.”

No room for error

Defending set-pieces has been an issue for Rovers this season and, after some recent improvement, it returned for this defeat.

The home side, after getting themselves ahead, couldn’t deal with two Connor Smith from deep in the space of two minutes that turned the game on its head.

It was also the first time this season Accies have come from behind to win.

“We probably have to win all [our games] now to have any chance,” said Murray.

“We need to be realistic and that’s a hard ask at some really tough venues.

“We are capable of doing it but we have no room now for error. We have to go up to Inverness and win the game on Saturday.”

Accies boss John Rankin was happy with his side bouncing back from their 7-0 drubbing at Dundee.

“I’m absolutely delighted, first and foremost, with the performance,” said Rankin.

Hamilton manager John Rankin (L) and coach Darian MacKinnon. Image: SNS.

“After Saturday, I knew I was getting a performance. I didn’t know I was getting a result, but I knew I was getting a performance.

“They were unrecognisable from Saturday.”

