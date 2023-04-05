3 Raith Rovers talking points as set-pieces and injuries continue to cause problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Raith Rovers talking points as set-pieces and injuries continue to cause problems

Courier Sport looks at the talking points after the disappointed defeat at Stark's Park

Dylan McGowan equalised for Accies. Image: SNS.

By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers look destined to finish in midtable after Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Championship.

With 18 points still to play for Rovers are seventh, 15 points above the relegation playoff spot occupied by Accies.

Morton and this Saturday’s opponents Inverness are within touching distance but Rovers are seven points off an in-form Partick Thistle.

The first half at Stark’s Park on Tuesday night was uneventful and when the home side got in front via Steve Lawson’s own goal it felt like they’d take control.

Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.

However, they were behind 15 minutes later after two Connor Smith free-kicks were headed in, the first by Dylan McGowan and the winner from Benny Ashley-Seal.

Set-piece issue leaves season on the brink

Either side of their 2-0 win over league leaders Queen’s Park, Rovers had two fixtures versus a Hamilton side bottom of the Championship going into both.

In the SPFL Trust Trophy final, Rovers took a while to get going and couldn’t find an equaliser despite constant second-half pressure.

On Tuesday night both teams started poorly before Rovers edged ahead through an own goal – the closest they came to a shot on target over the 90 minutes.

All three of Accies’ goals in those two fixtures came via set-pieces – an issue that hampered Rovers earlier in the season before they improved.

It has reared its ugly head once more and is one of the main reasons – a lack of potency in attack is another – they missed out on another Challenge Cup trophy and look likely to miss out on the promotion playoffs.

Lang injury

The defender had taken the armband from Scott Brown – subbed off as manager Ian Murray switched to an ultra-attacking 3-2-5 – by the time he hobbled off with five minutes to go.

With all five substitutes used by that point, Raith finished the game with 10 men.

Lang left the field with an injury. Image: SNS.

The Rovers boss said afterwards his instinct is that Lang will miss Saturday’s trip to Inverness – but it still isn’t clear if it is due to cramp or a hamstring injury.

“Tom played a lot of football – after a cruciate injury, the body changes,” said Murray.

“He was one tonight who led by example, again. He’s been fantastic for us since he returned, but that’s always the risk you take.”

Masson injury

Even before the match had started Rovers had a player heading for the treatment room.

Adam Masson was aided as he hopped towards the tunnel after rolling his ankle.

Masson was injured during the warm-up. Image: SNS.

The 18-year-old defender was named as a substitute and his injury had no impact on the result.

However, Murray said following the defeat that Masson was in line to get more game-time as the season draws to a close.

This would have been even more likely if Lang doesn’t recover for Saturday’s trip to Inverness.

Editor's Picks