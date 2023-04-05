3 Raith Rovers talking points as set-pieces and injuries continue to cause problems

Raith Rovers look destined to finish in midtable after Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Championship.

With 18 points still to play for Rovers are seventh, 15 points above the relegation playoff spot occupied by Accies.

Morton and this Saturday’s opponents Inverness are within touching distance but Rovers are seven points off an in-form Partick Thistle.

The first half at Stark’s Park on Tuesday night was uneventful and when the home side got in front via Steve Lawson’s own goal it felt like they’d take control.

However, they were behind 15 minutes later after two Connor Smith free-kicks were headed in, the first by Dylan McGowan and the winner from Benny Ashley-Seal.

Set-piece issue leaves season on the brink

Either side of their 2-0 win over league leaders Queen’s Park, Rovers had two fixtures versus a Hamilton side bottom of the Championship going into both.

In the SPFL Trust Trophy final, Rovers took a while to get going and couldn’t find an equaliser despite constant second-half pressure.

On Tuesday night both teams started poorly before Rovers edged ahead through an own goal – the closest they came to a shot on target over the 90 minutes.

All three of Accies’ goals in those two fixtures came via set-pieces – an issue that hampered Rovers earlier in the season before they improved.

It has reared its ugly head once more and is one of the main reasons – a lack of potency in attack is another – they missed out on another Challenge Cup trophy and look likely to miss out on the promotion playoffs.

Lang injury

The defender had taken the armband from Scott Brown – subbed off as manager Ian Murray switched to an ultra-attacking 3-2-5 – by the time he hobbled off with five minutes to go.

With all five substitutes used by that point, Raith finished the game with 10 men.

The Rovers boss said afterwards his instinct is that Lang will miss Saturday’s trip to Inverness – but it still isn’t clear if it is due to cramp or a hamstring injury.

“Tom played a lot of football – after a cruciate injury, the body changes,” said Murray.

“He was one tonight who led by example, again. He’s been fantastic for us since he returned, but that’s always the risk you take.”

Masson injury

Even before the match had started Rovers had a player heading for the treatment room.

Adam Masson was aided as he hopped towards the tunnel after rolling his ankle.

The 18-year-old defender was named as a substitute and his injury had no impact on the result.

However, Murray said following the defeat that Masson was in line to get more game-time as the season draws to a close.

This would have been even more likely if Lang doesn’t recover for Saturday’s trip to Inverness.