Greig McDonald hails ‘team effort’ at East Fife after picking up award and details reasons behind recent run

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A good January transfer window, young players improving and a boost in confidence are the main reasons behind East Fife’s recent run, according to their manager.

On Tuesday, Greig McDonald – speaking to Courier Sport after he was awarded League Two manager of the month for March – posed with his coaching staff as he held the award.

McDonald said the award was for “everyone at the club pulling in the same direction” after his side enjoyed an unbeaten March.

East Fife picked up three wins and a draw over the course of the month though subsequently lost 1-0 at the weekend to Annan Athletic.

McDonald took over as manager on an interim basis in September after Stevie Crawford left his post as manager to become Liam Fox’s assistant at Dundee United.

There was an initial surge in their form before a tough period of results.

They turned that around again recently with five wins from seven, including the March run.

“There was a bit of upheaval with Stevie leaving,” said McDonald. “We’ve recovered well from that.

“We had a busy January period where there was quite a lot of movement in and out.

“I felt it was the right thing to do to share it with everyone. I thought it was a real team effort.”

McDonald praised assistant Paul Thomson, coach Scott Agnew and goalkeeping coach Lindsay Hamilton for their work with the players, as well as physio Jeb Spink.

“The players have been the ones mainly responsible for our good run,” added McDonald.

🎥Highlights from yesterday's match against Elgin City are now available on East Fife TV along with post-match reaction from Paul Thomson, Sam Denham and Alex Ferguson.

🔗https://t.co/zhsaxJp5QW pic.twitter.com/ROXB5m6u7L — East Fife TV (@EastFifeTV) March 25, 2023

“Competition for places is the big thing. We got some guys back from injury, we’ve improved the squad in the January window.

“It means when we’ve had an injury or two, you’re able to bring in somebody really strong and experienced. I think that’s really helped us.

“The young lads are three-quarters of a season through, some of them their first full season, and I think they’re learning every week.

“They’re just getting better and better as the weeks go on.

“A bit of confidence as well – getting some results under your belt, playing the way we know we can.

“That’s given the players some confidence and that helps improve things.”

Attention turns this weekend to McDonald’s old club Stirling Albion, where he began his management career.

“It doesn’t get any tougher than going to the league leaders away from home,” he said.

“But if we play like we have been doing then we’re pretty confident we can cause Striling problems.”