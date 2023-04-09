Lewis McCann reveals he was ‘annoyed’ with his effort that drew Dunfermline level with Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline forward Lewis McCann said his side never feel like they are beaten after another impressive comeback.

The Pars were deservedly 2-0 behind through goals from Aidan Nisbett and Rumarn Burrell.

McCann almost instantly set up Craig Wighton for the equaliser before firing in from the edge of the box, his ninth of the season.

It took a few by surprise when the ball lodged into the bottom corner of the net – including the goalscorer.

“I just shot and turned around,” said McCann. “I was about to be annoyed with myself and turned back and it was in the back of the net.

Not his best

“I took a touch inside and I think I wrong-footed him a wee bit. It wasn’t my best strike but it went into the back of the net.

“[The game] was a bit of a graft – I’d say that it was a positive performance, but the first 30 minutes we didn’t come out of the blocks as hot as we maybe would have wanted.

“We did well to come back and get even at half-time. In general, we were quite happy with that.

“If we go behind we don’t feel it is over and done. This is the group that we have, it has been like that the whole season.

“We have gone behind a couple of times and we just don’t give up. You saw that at Airdrie before.

“It is always positive no matter what happens.

“Especially this season, we don’t give up and you can see that in the results.

“Even when it has been stalemate 0-0s we have always believed that we are going to get a goal, a winner or an equaliser. It is just the group that we have.”

Pars support

Another reason for this is the backing from the Pars support.

They again filled the away end and again made noise from start to finish, even after going behind.

“They are always good when they come here – loud,” added McCann.

“You see it at home they are brilliant as well, they are just as good away.”