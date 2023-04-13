Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to 5?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to 5?

Lichties clinched the League One title on this day in 2019 and are now hoping to seal a fifth year in Scottish football's second tier.

Arbroath players celebrate winning the 2019 title. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
By Ewan Smith

It’s four years to the day since Arbroath confirmed their status as a Championship side with a 1-1 draw at Angus rivals Brechin City.

An early Ryan Wallace goal was cancelled out by Michael Miller but a point was still enough for Arbroath to clinch the League One title in 2019.

It was a league they led from start to finish, top alphabetically before a ball was kicked and first for the entire 36-game campaign.

Little did they know that it was just the start of an amazing adventure.

As boss Dick Campbell stood on the Glebe Park turf that day he bravely declared: “We’ll go up there and have a go. If we do doon, we go doon.”

Four years on, Arbroath aren’t yet ‘doon.’

In fact, the club has grown dramatically both on and off the park in the intervening period to the extent that they are no longer EXPECTED to go down.

Courier Sport has tracked Arbroath’s journey in the second tier.

And here we look at what’s changed and what they need to do to maintain their Championship status:

Arbroath average crowd has more than doubled

Arbroath fans celebrate their 2019 title success. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

It goes without saying that the more successful you are as a club, the more fans will want to follow you.

But it’s not always a given.

Back in 2018/19 season, Arbroath had an average gate of exactly 950 en-route to their League One title success.

Now that number has soared to 2,097.

Yes there are caveats, such as bigger away crowds, but the simple fact is that Arbroath are enticing a far greater home following than ever before.

This year they had record season ticket sales of just under 1500.

Matchday hospitality has been sold out for almost every home fixture.

Even in the midst of a relegation battle the crowd numbers have risen. Can you imagine what they’d be like if Arbroath were back up challenging at the top?

Arbroath are never standing still

Arbroath’s finances are in a very healthy state.

Turnover has increased exponentially over the last few years, with merchandising sales quadrupling following the opening a new club shop in the town centre.

Arbroath are constantly striving to improve facilities at Gayfield. Image: SNS

They’ve also just attracted their biggest home gate in 11 years with 5,563 watching last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Dundee.

That stable financial footing has allowed the club to invest on and off the park.

They have appointed a forward-thinking commercial director in Paul Reid and worked on improving their stadium.

The club upgraded the frontage of Gayfield last summer, installing a new office reception.

They’ve renewed the roofing on their terraces and increased hospitality capacity with a total refurbishment.

The players tunnel was overhauled and the home dressing room was redecorated with a new scoreboard installed last weekend.

They are also now making extensive efforts to offer Gayfield as a venue for non-sporting events to increase revenue streams away from football.

Things are ever-changing but they stay the same

Campbell is Scottish football’s longest-serving manager.

He has been in charge for 2,592 days and counting.

Dick’s longevity in the cut-throat world of football manager has not come by accident.

Dick Campbell celebrates Arbroath’s title win in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

He has been the most successful manager in the club’s 145-year history and deserves the loyalty the board have shown him.

But the club are keen to build continuity where possible.

On the park, Bobby Linn has just enjoyed his testimonial year and has passed the baton to Ricky Little.

Skipper Tam O’Brien has just agreed a new five-year deal, despite the club being in the midst of a relegation battle.

Brick by brick, Arbroath are building solid foundations for a bright future no matter what their future league status is next year.

Will Arbroath stay in the Championship?

Arbroath star Scott Stewart would love to stay in the Championship. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Lichties have given themselves a fighting chance of Championship survival.

Despite defeat to Inverness on Tuesday, they are three points ahead of Hamilton and five better off than Cove Rangers going into this weekend’s fixtures.

All eyes will be on Queen’s Park on Friday night to see if the title challengers can put another dent in Hamilton’s survival hopes.

Arbroath then travel to Raith Rovers which was, ironically, a pivotal venue in that 2019 title success.

Colin Hamilton’s goal sealed a 1-0 win in February 2019 to put his side 16 points clear.

That coined the song ‘Hammy won the league at Stark’s Park.’

If results go Arbroath’s way this weekend and they beat Raith, they will be six points ahead of Hamilton and eight better above Cove going into the final three games.

Victory over Cove a week on Saturday would be just about enough to secure eighth place and a spot in the Championship for a fifth year.

If Arbroath drop points and allow Hamilton and Cove back in then they still have home games against their rivals to secure their Championship status.

Arbroath will definitely have a go, but let’s hope they don’t ‘go doon.’

