Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds ‘positive talks’ with investors as he discusses his future in new-look Stark’s Park regime

Ian Murray has held ‘positive talks’ with the potential new investors at Raith Rovers and says it could be an ‘exciting time for the club.’

Murray spoke as news broke of a regime change at Raith in the coming weeks.

Courier Sport understands that Kelty Hearts trio Dean McKenzie, Andy Barrowman and John Potter are all poised to join the Kirkcaldy club as part of fresh cash injection into the Kirkcaldy club.

And after his side picked up a point against Arbroath, Murray opened up on his discussions with the incoming investors.

“There’s been a lot going on and a lot of chat all season,” said Murray.

“It’s been tough so you’ve got to try and block it out.

“It’s not really my domain. That’s up to the hierarchy of the football club and whoever comes in to help us out.

“The initial talks we’ve had with the new guys have been very, very positive.

“They’ve been really, really supportive but I’m not privy to all those conversations and not sure how far down the line they are.

“They are really positive people, looking to build, and have got a really good balance about them.

“They’ve had a good look at us.

“They’ve been watching us for some time and it could potentially be an exciting time for Raith Rovers Football Club.”

Ian Murray says investors are ‘supportive’ of current Raith Rovers staff

Fife businessman McKenzie, who will leave his role at Kelty in the summer, is expected to become Raith’s new managing director.

Barrowman will oversee football and commercial operations, with Potter likely to be installed in a director of football role.

Asked if he has been given reassurances on his own position, Murray said: “Well, yes.

“As I say they are very supportive of all the staff and we’ve had good initial discussions.

“But I’ve been in football a long time now. Until things are signed and sealed then anything can happen.”