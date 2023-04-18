Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored ‘feelgood factor’ at Highland League title-chasing Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored ‘feelgood factor’ at Highland League title-chasing Brechin City

City are two wins away from a Highland League title as they prepare for what could be a historic week.

By Ewan Smith
Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Michael Cruickshank is gearing up for the biggest week in Brechin City’s season as they are two wins from the Highland League title.

Victories at Keith on Wednesday and Buckie Thistle on Saturday will secure the championship and give City hope of an SPFL return via the pyramid play-off.

But regardless of how the next few days pan out, local hero Cruickshank believes Brechin’s bond with its’ supporters has never been stronger.

And local lad Cruickshank, who lives within 250 yards of Glebe Park, believes chairman Kevin Mackie’s ‘local first’ ethos is paying dividends.

“There’s definitely a real feelgood factor about our club again,” said Cruickshank.

Brechin City players applaud their fans after a win at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC

“It’s something that’s come back since the chairman Kevin Mackie took over.

“He’s changed little things and made the club so much more open and connected to the local community.

“As players we feel it too. He makes everyone at the club feel like they are important.

“The whole committee, management team and volunteers at the club make it a great place to be.

“And it’s that kind of bond of togetherness that is helping the club grow.

Michael Cruickshank has praised Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie. Image: Brechin City FC

“When you go to the local Co-op for your shopping and there are young people there chanting your name then it takes you back.

“To them guys like Marc Scott and I are heroes.

“But in reality, we’re just lads playing football for our local club.

“I live about 250 yards away from Glebe Park and Marc stays even closer.

“I doubt if there is a player in Scottish football that lives closer to his home stadium than Marc.

“When I was younger I played for Brechin Youths.

“I lived in Laurencekirk but Brechin were always my local team. There’s something really special about playing for your local side.”

Michael Cruickshank thanks ‘phenomenal’ Brechin City support

Kieran Inglis and Euan Spark greet Brechin City fans after their win over Fraserburgh. Image: Brechin City FC.

City welcomed 951 to their 5-0 win over Fraserburgh last week.

And they’re expecting a vast travelling support for Saturday’s trip to Buckie with almost seven full buses booked.

And Cruickshank, 30, added: “We owe our fans a huge thank you.

“Their support has been phenomenal this season.

“The fact that we are taking so many up to Buckie doesn’t surprise me. They have been with us all season.

“Their support is appreciated by all Highland League teams.

“They are always commenting on how many we have backing us – whether it’s to home games or up to Wick.

“If we can keep on producing on the park, then they’ll keep on turning out to watch us.

“Our sole focus is on the game against Keith. We can’t think beyond that.

“If we get a positive result then we can look ahead to Buckie but we have work to do before then.”

