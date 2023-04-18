Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored ‘feelgood factor’ at Highland League title-chasing Brechin City

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Cruickshank is gearing up for the biggest week in Brechin City’s season as they are two wins from the Highland League title.

Victories at Keith on Wednesday and Buckie Thistle on Saturday will secure the championship and give City hope of an SPFL return via the pyramid play-off.

But regardless of how the next few days pan out, local hero Cruickshank believes Brechin’s bond with its’ supporters has never been stronger.

And local lad Cruickshank, who lives within 250 yards of Glebe Park, believes chairman Kevin Mackie’s ‘local first’ ethos is paying dividends.

“There’s definitely a real feelgood factor about our club again,” said Cruickshank.

“It’s something that’s come back since the chairman Kevin Mackie took over.

“He’s changed little things and made the club so much more open and connected to the local community.

“As players we feel it too. He makes everyone at the club feel like they are important.

“The whole committee, management team and volunteers at the club make it a great place to be.

“And it’s that kind of bond of togetherness that is helping the club grow.

“When you go to the local Co-op for your shopping and there are young people there chanting your name then it takes you back.

“To them guys like Marc Scott and I are heroes.

“But in reality, we’re just lads playing football for our local club.

“I live about 250 yards away from Glebe Park and Marc stays even closer.

“I doubt if there is a player in Scottish football that lives closer to his home stadium than Marc.

“When I was younger I played for Brechin Youths.

“I lived in Laurencekirk but Brechin were always my local team. There’s something really special about playing for your local side.”

Michael Cruickshank thanks ‘phenomenal’ Brechin City support

City welcomed 951 to their 5-0 win over Fraserburgh last week.

And they’re expecting a vast travelling support for Saturday’s trip to Buckie with almost seven full buses booked.

And Cruickshank, 30, added: “We owe our fans a huge thank you.

“Their support has been phenomenal this season.

“The fact that we are taking so many up to Buckie doesn’t surprise me. They have been with us all season.

“Their support is appreciated by all Highland League teams.

📸 Club Photographer Graeme Youngson captured the action from yesterday's thumping win over @FraserburghFC whilst braving the elements of a downpour in the second half! View all images on our Facebook page ➡️ https://t.co/ANoPXhYvbM pic.twitter.com/sllLHyTbRV — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) April 13, 2023

“They are always commenting on how many we have backing us – whether it’s to home games or up to Wick.

“If we can keep on producing on the park, then they’ll keep on turning out to watch us.

“Our sole focus is on the game against Keith. We can’t think beyond that.

“If we get a positive result then we can look ahead to Buckie but we have work to do before then.”