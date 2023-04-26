James McPake calls for better communication with referees as Kevin O’Hara has appeal rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake calls for better communication with referees as Kevin O’Hara has appeal rejected

The Dunfermline manager was disappointed with the referee in Saturday's draw.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake said Kevin O'Hara's appeal has been rejected. Images: SNS.
James McPake said Kevin O'Hara's appeal has been rejected. Images: SNS.

Kevin O’Hara has lost his appeal of a two-match suspension after being sent off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie.

The forward’s season is now over after his appeal against a ban for serious foul play was thrown out.

The Pars only have two matches left to play before finishing up for the summer.

“I feel for Kevin, I do,” said James McPake.

“It’s a two-game ban and the appeal has been turned down. We don’t know why.

“It goes to an independent panel, which I respect.

“They come up with [the decision], but for me the red card was out before Kevin made the tackle.”

Better communication with officials

On Saturday. the Dunfermline manager was disappointed with the performance of referee Greg Aitken who also sent off Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus.

McPake also disagreed with that decision but understood it was a difficult one for the officials.

James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.

He was less understanding about the lack of communication from Aitken at times.

McPake said that at one point the referee gestured at him to be quiet.

“There’s a problem and I don’t know if it’s subconsciously when people have been used to refereeing at Celtic Park, at Ibrox, places like that,” added the Pars boss.

“Again, it’s no disrespect to us or Airdrie, but you’re dropping down two leagues.

“Does it affect them? I don’t know. It shouldn’t because every game’s important.

“I don’t say anything to have a go at any official, but there is got to be a bit of decency.”

“There’s a few, some of them they couldn’t be any better.”

What can be done?

McPake stressed that there are some officials who are more approachable.

The Dunfermline manager understands that officials will make mistakes but is looking for more mutual respect when questioning certain decisions.

“I don’t think you can always judge it on decisions,” he said.

Pars boss James McPake was disappointed O’Hara’s appeal was rejected. Image: SNS.

“That linesman, I thought he had a good game on Saturday. The Benedictus one is too tight to call, I understand that.

“What do you do about it, I’m not saying that we need to rip everything up and try and make everybody better, you need to talk to people.

“For me there’s got to be that mutual respect and to get that then they need to communicate.”

