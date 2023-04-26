James McPake calls for better communication with referees as Kevin O’Hara has appeal rejected

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin O’Hara has lost his appeal of a two-match suspension after being sent off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie.

The forward’s season is now over after his appeal against a ban for serious foul play was thrown out.

The Pars only have two matches left to play before finishing up for the summer.

“I feel for Kevin, I do,” said James McPake.

“It’s a two-game ban and the appeal has been turned down. We don’t know why.

“It goes to an independent panel, which I respect.

“They come up with [the decision], but for me the red card was out before Kevin made the tackle.”

Better communication with officials

On Saturday. the Dunfermline manager was disappointed with the performance of referee Greg Aitken who also sent off Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus.

McPake also disagreed with that decision but understood it was a difficult one for the officials.

He was less understanding about the lack of communication from Aitken at times.

McPake said that at one point the referee gestured at him to be quiet.

“There’s a problem and I don’t know if it’s subconsciously when people have been used to refereeing at Celtic Park, at Ibrox, places like that,” added the Pars boss.

“Again, it’s no disrespect to us or Airdrie, but you’re dropping down two leagues.

“Does it affect them? I don’t know. It shouldn’t because every game’s important.

“I don’t say anything to have a go at any official, but there is got to be a bit of decency.”

“There’s a few, some of them they couldn’t be any better.”

What can be done?

McPake stressed that there are some officials who are more approachable.

The Dunfermline manager understands that officials will make mistakes but is looking for more mutual respect when questioning certain decisions.

“I don’t think you can always judge it on decisions,” he said.

“That linesman, I thought he had a good game on Saturday. The Benedictus one is too tight to call, I understand that.

“What do you do about it, I’m not saying that we need to rip everything up and try and make everybody better, you need to talk to people.

“For me there’s got to be that mutual respect and to get that then they need to communicate.”