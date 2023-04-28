FAN VIEW: Has the ‘giant’ awoken and how will Dunfermline fare in the Scottish Championship?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two weeks ago Dunfermline secured the League One title with a 5-0 win over Queen of the South at KDM Group East End Park.

More celebrations are planned for the home crowd this weekend when they will be presented with the trophy following their match with relegation-threatened Clyde.

Pars boss James McPake is not taking the game lightly and wants to deny the Bully Wee the chance to become the only team that can match them head-to-head.

After that is the final game of the season at Alloa.

So how will Dunfermline fare next season back amongst Championship clubs? Courier Sport got the views of Pars fan Adam Hunter.

I remember the first time I walked down the Halbeath Road to watch the mighty Dunfermline Athletic and Paton’s Pars secure an iconic return to the top league.

The 2022/2023 season will also go down in Pars folklore. The bond between the fans, players and the club has never been as strong – so I go into next season as optimistic as ever.

Momentum on the pitch

The club feels like it’s on the crest of a wave, which we will surf until our glorious return to the top flight of Scottish football.

I’ll level with you. this is my heart overruling my head. The Pars need to do two things:

Be the hardest-working team in the league – hard work is the mantra of McPake, and we will need to be on it next season. One game at a time – the newly promoted team is always the favourite to go down. However, we must show that we mean business; a good start is vital.

Momentum off the pitch

East End Park can be a fortress. It will need to be next year in the Championship.

David Cook has done an excellent job putting the right structures in place behind the scenes.

The club must continue engaging with fans and offering attractive season ticket pricing for families and younger age groups.

A well-run club off the pitch is vital for success on the pitch.

Quality over quantity

The current squad took two good championship teams, Partick Thistle and Dundee, to the wire in this season’s cup competitions.

The squad will need strengthening with players who can go straight into the starting eleven.

There are also several loanees I’d love to see on permanent deals.

We also have several players out of contract; depending on how many are offered a new deal, we may need to add five or six players.

I expected to win League One. I want to win the Championship.

This season is about progression, adding quality to the squad, developing young players and laying the foundations for our return to the Scottish Premiership.

I will take survival, I’d be happy with midtable and I’d be delighted with a run at the play-off spots.

Whatever happens, the “giant” has awoken, and the Pars are back!