Stewart Petrie praises ‘Montrose family’ in emotional tribute to late vice-chairman David Laing and evokes memories of 2018 title win

Montrose will hold a minute's applause for Laing and Liam Callaghan's late dad Willie as they mark the fifth anniversary of the League Two title win with Alloa's visit.

By Ewan Smith
Stewart Petrie has paid tribute to late David Laing. Image: SNS
Stewart Petrie has paid tribute to late David Laing. Image: SNS

Stewart Petrie says football will be swept to the side as Montrose fans pay tribute to their late long-serving vice-chairman David Laing.

Laing passed away suddenly last week at the age of 73 after serving on the Montrose board since 2011.

Links Park supporters will observe a minute’s applause for Laing on Saturday and for Montrose player Liam Callaghan’s late dad Willie before the clash with Alloa.

And Petrie is fulsome in his praise for both men and for the way the ‘Montrose family’ has rallied round in recent weeks.

“I don’t think you could put down in writing what David did for Montrose,” said Petrie.

“He was an amazingly positive man, someone who always believed in the club.

“The chats that Ross Campbell and I had with David will stay with me forever.

“The confidence he had in me, the advice he gave. It was invaluable.

“He was so incredibly supportive, so ambitious and generous.

“My thoughts go out to his widow Jen, his family and the directors who knew him so well at a really tragic time.

“But I also want to praise the people at our club for how they have responded.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS

“This club really is like a family. Over the last few days so many great people have come to the fore to rally round.

“This truly is a special club and we should never forget that.

“We will pay tribute to David and to Willie, Liam’s dad.

“Willie was a well-known ex-footballer and it’s been a difficult time for Liam lately.”

Petrie has shown real class with his tribute to Laing and Callaghan.

Laing, in particular, played a key role in Montrose’s 2018 League Two title success, with the fifth anniversary on Friday.

And with an outside chance of securing a play-off spot for a fifth successive year, Petrie has so many memories from that day.

He added: “The title win was for the fans and the many people who dedicate their lives to Montrose.

“We’re people who pass through. They are with the club forever.

“We’re not Celtic or Rangers so titles don’t come around almost every year.

“The players who played that day have written their name into the club’s folklore.

“I always remember telling them at the time that they had a chance to make history, to have their pictures on the walls at Links Park forever.

Stewart Petrie was held aloft by Montrose players after title win. Image: SNS

“That has happened. We have images of them here and the really special thing for me is we still have a core of that team with us.

“The team that played Kelty a few weeks ago started with eight of the players that won the title.

“Look at what they’ve achieved since. Four years in League One and play-offs every season since.

“Can we make it five? We have an outside chance but we will give it our very best shot.”

