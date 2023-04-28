Brechin City star Ewan Loudon will ‘never forget’ historic Highland League title triumph as he aims for even bigger promotion party

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City star Ewan Loudon couldn’t have scripted his incredible title-winning goal better if he tried.

With just four minutes on the clock, Brechin were tied 0-0 with Buckie Thistle and Loudon feared their championship dream was slipping away.

He had only been on the park for 17 minutes, after replacing Kieran Inglis, when Loudon shimmied past his man and planted a 20-yard strike into the bottom corner.

Queue the chaotic scenes of the first of three pitch invasions for a celebration that Loudon will never forget.

He’ll also never forget the title-winning party that saw a victorious Brechin side parading the trophy to fans at Glebe Park after a 2-0 win in Buckie.

But Loudon, 19, would love nothing more than to have an even bigger party with promotion to League Two.

Brechin kick-off their bid to return to League Two with a visit to Spartans for the first leg of their pyramid play-off on Saturday.

And Loudon says they’ll be ready.

“That moment will live with me forever,” said Loudon.

“No matter what I go on to achieve in my football career it will always be so, so special.

“People have asked me to describe the feeling. I can’t.

“It was just pure elation when the ball hit the back of the net and the fans started to run onto the pitch.

“I’ve watched the video at least ten times, maybe more.

“The funny thing is that before I scored I was actually thinking it was all over.

“Buckie were playing for time. They were kicking the ball out of the ground and hoping for 0-0.

“It looked like they’d get it but we stepped up at the crucial moment.

“What a few days it has been. I loved it but also know that it’s just a bit of the job done.

“Normally when you win a league you spend the summer celebrating with the trophy.

“We have no time for that. We want more than the trophy, we want promotion.

“If we can achieve that then we’ll have a real party.”

Ewan Loudon: My dad Peter the curling world champion

Loudon’s sporting success has seen him follow in the footsteps of dad Peter.

Peter was a world champion curler in 1999.

Coached by Mike Hay, he played with skip Hammy McMillan, Warwick Smith, Ewan MacDonald and fifth man Gordon Muirhead.

They also starred at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

And while Ewan has chosen a different path from his dad, Peter’s experience is still invaluable.

“Dad never put me under pressure to curl,” added Ewan.

“He has pictures of his curling days and is proud of the medal he won as world champion. He was also at the Olympics.

“The one thing he has constantly told me is to work hard and be patient.

“I’ve had to be patient this year but I’m delighted I was able to make an impact.”