Liam Dick opens up on Raith Rovers ‘epiphany’ and talks about getting out the way of THAT Dylan Easton goal

The full-back is "grateful" to be back in full-time football after two seasons at Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Liam Dick was a whisker away from stopping Dylan Easton's sensational strike. Image: SNS; screenshot: Raith TV.
Liam Dick was a whisker away from stopping Dylan Easton's sensational strike. Image: SNS; screenshot: Raith TV.

Liam Dick has enjoyed his return to full-time football after signing from Alloa on a two-year deal in 2021.

The Raith Rovers left-back had spells at Stranraer, Dumbarton and the Wasps after starting out at Falkirk.

John McGlynn was impressed enough to bring him to Stark’s Park and he has gone on to become a vital cog in the Rovers side.

Liam Dick wmon the Challenge Cup last season. Image: SNS.

He won the Challenge Cup under the then-Raith boss and has been vital both at full-back and covering at centre-back under Ian Murray.

Being grateful

“I’ve really enjoyed the return to full-time,” Dick told Courier Sport.

“I can remember at the start, it was under John McGlynn, we came in for preseason and it was cracking weather.

“You’re doing your running and things … you were knackered.

“It was almost like having an epiphany, thinking: ‘I could be somewhere else working.’

“I had this feeling of being grateful.”

He says there are many other players capable of the step up, proved by two of last season’s summer signings at Stark’s Park.

Scott Brown (right) has captained the side this season. Image: SNS.

“Scott Brown had a bit of interest over the years from different teams,” said Dick.

“The gaffer [Ian Murray] tried to get him at Airdrie, and I think Falkirk tried to sign him as well.

“I could speak for everybody at the club – player and staff – to say how grateful we are to have Scotty.

He’s been a top, top player for us – and when he’s not been there it’s really shown.”

Another, Dylan Easton, features heavily in the club’s goal of the season competition – though Dick almost stopped arguably the pick of the bunch.

“I was coming out of the box and I was going to take a touch,” he recalled. “Dylan has done well, actually, to give a late shout.

“I’m like Michael Jackson backing out the way.

Liam Dick contorts his body to get out of Dylan Easton’s way. Screenshots: Raith TV.

“I’m happy his follow-through never caught me because it could have potentially hurt me, hurt him and taken away what turned out to be an absolute worldie.”

Up against it

Rovers go into their penultimate game of the season with just 12 outfield players available.

It is a familiar scenario and Dick is taking inspiration from their semi-final victory over Dundee in this season’s Challenge Cup.

Ayr United still have a playoff position to play for and the 27-year-old insists Rovers must give a good account of themselves regardless of the circumstances.

“Fans are still paying to come to these games and it still means a lot to people – it means a lot to us, ” he added.

“You don’t ever want to lose a football game, so I’m sure the boys will be at it.”

