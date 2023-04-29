Dunfermline ‘score when it matters’ again ahead of lifting League One trophy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pars assistant manager Dave Mackay hailed the injury-time winner from Lewis McCann that sparked the celebrations ahead of their League One trophy presentation.

Goals from McCann and Kane Ritchie-Hosler overturned Cameron Salkeld’s opener for Clyde as Dunfermline completed the entire league season unbeaten at KDM Group East End Park.

Fans flooded the pitch after the official trophy lift as players posed for selfies and kids did knee-slides on the surface.

“It was great, it was brilliant that we could do it with a win,” said Mackay. “It was nowhere near our best performance of the season, by a long shot.

“We scored when it matter and it was good to win it on the day we get the trophy.

“The boys have put so much into it over the course of the season.

Brilliant finish

“I’m delighted we got that last-minute winner.

“You didn’t want it to be a draw or a defeat or whatever – I don’t think the boys have deserved that across the course of the season.

“It was some goal to win it as well. Clyde’s goal was outstanding as well, to be fair.

“But for Lewis to do that in the last minute is brilliant – send them in happy.”

Mackay captained St Johnstone to a Scottish Cup win but this was his first league win as a player or coach.

He said the fans should revel in the celebrations after suffering relegation around this time last year.

“It’s good for the fans to enjoy it as well, after what happened last season, the disappointment,” he added.

Enjoy the good times

“You’ve got to enjoy the good times as well.

“Sometimes it’s good to get the fans on, I’ve been involved in some games like that and it makes it a bit better for the players, I think.”

The win extends the Pars’ unbeaten run to 23 and completes a season unbeaten at home – their only defeat came on penalties to Alloa in the League Cup group stage.

“That was something we were really keen to do,” said Mackay. “We never wanted to shut off and say the title is done.

“Similar to last week at Airdrie, you could see how much we tried to hang on and make sure we didn’t concede a goal down to nine men.

“It just shows the character we’ve got.”