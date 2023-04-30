4 Arbroath talking points: Partick Thistle ‘624 minutes’ hoodoo laid bare as Lichties draw another blank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Arbroath talking points: Partick Thistle ‘624 minutes’ hoodoo laid bare as Lichties draw another blank

The Lichties must find their shooting boots but can at least rely upon Derek Gaston

Turner, pictured, was the match-winner. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Arbroath’s survival bid will go down to the wire.

It’s never dull with the Lichties.

Kyle Turner’s clinical brace for Partick Thistle secured a comfortable 2-0 victory for Kris Doolan’s promotion hopefuls.

Now without a win in five, it also keeps Arbroath looking over their shoulders. They could yet finish ninth in the Championship and be plunged into a fraught relegation playoff.

Or they could end the campaign on a high and secure a fifth successive season in the second tier; a truly laudable achievement. It all comes down to next Friday night.

Courier Sport was in Glasgow to assess the taking points.

Shot-shy Arbroath

Arbroath don’t NEED to beat Hamilton on the final day.

A 0-0 draw would be sufficient to retain their Championship status — unless Cove Rangers find a way to beat Morton by 18 clear goals at the Balmoral Stadium, that is. An unlikely prospect.

Nevertheless, matters would be made much less nervy if the Lichties could address their achilles heel; a failure to ripple the net.

Dale Hilson and Tam O’Brien missed half-decent opportunities against Thistle on Saturday but ultimately the visitors were fairly toothless.

Dale Hilson ran himself into the ground on Saturday. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna picked up clever pockets of space in the midfield, Hilson worked tirelessly and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made a couple of incisive passes in the first period before fading entirely as the game wore on.

However, it appeared to be a team picked for industry rather than inspiration and, as such, Arbroath have found the net just once in their last five matches. They are the lowest scorers in the division with 29.

Whether a change of personnel, strategy or — most challenging of all for a coach — an injection of confidence is required, Arbroath need an attacking spark for the visit of Hamilton.

A rueful Dick Campbell acknowledged that impotence in the final third has been “the same all season”.

He must hope it does not prove to be the defining factor of it.

The hoodoo continues

Arbroath have every reason to be sick of the sight of Partick Thistle.

Not only do they find it maddeningly difficult to get a result against the Jags, the are unable to even ripple the net.

The Lichties are winless in seven against Thistle and have failed to score in their last SIX meetings. Roughly 624 minutes of football between the sides have passed since Colin Hamilton beat Jamie Sneddon on March 1, 2022.

That game finished 1-1.

One must go back further — to December 11, 2021 — for Arbroath’s last victory against Thistle, with Anton Dowds, who was on the bench FOR the Jags on Saturday, and Liam Henderson sealing the 2-0 triumph.

While Arbroath’s focus remains on the battle at the bottom, they may just want Partick to win promotion; purely so their paths won’t cross next season.

Outstanding Derek Gaston

While there were few pass marks during a forgettable trip west, Derek Gaston did not deserve to be on the losing side.

The experienced goalkeeper was fantastic between the sticks and, frankly, was the difference between a defeat and a drubbing.

Gaston was Arbroath’s undoubted star man. Image: SNS

He made terrific stops to deny Turner, Darren Brownlie and Brian Graham as Thistle peppered the Arbroath goal-mouth.

All the more impressive, given he was battling illness ahead of the game.

Gaston’s quality and consistency should come as no surprise following four years between the sticks at Gayfield, but Arbroath remain lucky to have him — and one more big display may be all that is required to seal safety.

A sense of perspective

Recency bias can be a compelling force, while momentum is undeniably crucial at this stage of the campaign.

So, things may appear bleak.

However, it is worth noting that Arbroath would have accepted this scenario a couple of months ago.

A poor start to this campaign necessitated a mid-season rebuild — never an easy task — and, as recently as February 25, the Lichties were rock-bottom of the Championship.

Campbell’s Arbroath will face a final day shootout. Image: SNS

It is only the seven-game unbeaten streak between February and the start of April, including vital victories over Queen’s Park and Ayr, that ignited the hope of a relatively stress-free eighth place finish; perhaps even safety with room to spare.

It hasn’t been that easy.

However, avoiding defeat against Hamilton is an achievable goal.

It’s still in Arbroath’s hands.

You would rather be them than Accies or Cove Rangers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up team character and another record…
4 reasons to believe Brechin City's promotion dream is alive and well ahead of…
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football
Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins backs Dark Blues to 'rise to the occasion' in Queen's…
Dunfermline 'score when it matters' again ahead of lifting League One trophy
Andy Kirk hopes for bumper Brechin City backing in Spartans showdown as he urges…
Dick Campbell seethes at 'very poor' Arbroath and rues: 'It’s been the same all…
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen's…
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
Partick Thistle v Arbroath verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Lichties'…

Most Read

1
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
2
Man, 47, dies after one-car crash near Meigle
3
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football
4
Opening date for £36m Blairgowrie Recreation Centre revealed
5
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
6
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
7
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
8
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
9
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
10
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen’s…

More from The Courier

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to Moray death threat while she…
'Big Sunday' promised as date announced for Dundee's Westfest 2023
Pictures as thousands visit Crieff for annual football festival
Kate Forbes denies plans to launch coup against SNP leader Humza Yousaf
Mending mountains: Joining the volunteers who give up their time to repair Scotland's footpaths
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
Hundreds of Dundee council staff left waiting months for bonus annual leave payment
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
Fife-based Dundee charity boss recalls harrowing Turkish earthquake relief effort

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]