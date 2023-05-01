Chris Hamilton goes from ‘watching Dunfermline win League One’ as a boyhood Par to living it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Hamilton goes from ‘watching Dunfermline win League One’ as a boyhood Par to living it

The vice-captain deputised as captain and at centre-back in the absence of skipper Kyle Benedictus.

By Craig Cairns
Chris Hamilton was part of the MiniKickers when growing up as a Dunfermline fan. Main image: SNS; inset: DAFC.

Like a few others taking plaudits on Saturday, Chris Hamilton grew up watching the Pars as a boy.

Two weeks ago he was part of the side that wrapped up the title with a 5-0 thrashing of Queen of the South.

On Saturday, in the absence of the suspended Kyle Benedictus, he captained Dunfermline to victory, as part of a makeshift defence, versus Clyde.

Afterwards, he was joined by friends and family – and latterly the fans – to celebrate with the League One trophy.

The Pars vice-captain said it was what he’d dreamed of doing while watching his heroes win the same division in 2016.

Crazy celebrations

“Having my family there and seeing what it means to them as well. It’s crazy. It’s something that I never thought I would be able to do,” said Hamilton.

“Winning a trophy anywhere is massive, but to do it at the team you’ve grown up supporting – and your whole family supports – is crazy.

“It’s something that will live with me forever.

“It’s a boyhood dream realised, I’m not just saying that. When I came here as a wee boy watching, I watched them win the League One trophy before.

“If you’d told me that day that in five or six years’ time that I’d be doing the same, captaining the boys on the day and playing in the team, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“To captain the side was amazing, a very proud moment.

“I had an idea when Bene got sent off last week. I’ve been looking forward to it.

“I’m gutted for Bene because he deserved to lead the team out today and take all the credit.

“I’m delighted for the management staff – all the work that goes on behind the scenes. They work so hard.

“Days like today are for everyone.”

Sticking together

It took a last-minute winner from Lewis McCann to take all three points versus Clyde, who took the lead through Cameron Salkeld before Kane Ritchie-Hosler equalised.

Chris Hamilton joins the pile-on after Lewis McCann’s winning goal. Image: SNS.

It was another game in which they showed the character to come from behind and they have lost just one league match so far with one fixture remaining.

Hamilton repeated the sentiments of his captain from two weeks ago that the Pars maybe haven’t had as many plaudits as they have maybe deserved from certain quarters.

“We’ve not been given as much credit, from some people and some teams, that we’ve probably deserved this season,” he added.

“A lot of people spoke about how hard this league was going to be… I said before I was a Dunfermline player how hard it was going to be.

“I thought Clyde were decent and made it hard for us. I wish them all the best in the playoffs.

“Lewis McCann comes on, we stick together and what an incredible strike to win it and seal what’s been an incredible season.”

