Chris Hamilton goes from ‘watching Dunfermline win League One’ as a boyhood Par to living it

Like a few others taking plaudits on Saturday, Chris Hamilton grew up watching the Pars as a boy.

Two weeks ago he was part of the side that wrapped up the title with a 5-0 thrashing of Queen of the South.

On Saturday, in the absence of the suspended Kyle Benedictus, he captained Dunfermline to victory, as part of a makeshift defence, versus Clyde.

Afterwards, he was joined by friends and family – and latterly the fans – to celebrate with the League One trophy.

Good Morning Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3T73gV9qYm — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 30, 2023

The Pars vice-captain said it was what he’d dreamed of doing while watching his heroes win the same division in 2016.

Crazy celebrations

“Having my family there and seeing what it means to them as well. It’s crazy. It’s something that I never thought I would be able to do,” said Hamilton.

“Winning a trophy anywhere is massive, but to do it at the team you’ve grown up supporting – and your whole family supports – is crazy.

“It’s something that will live with me forever.

“It’s a boyhood dream realised, I’m not just saying that. When I came here as a wee boy watching, I watched them win the League One trophy before.

From the @parsfoundation Mini Kickers to now pulling on the first team shirt 🏁 We'll catch up with Chris next week as the players return for pre season training 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZDd8IK2E7w — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) June 8, 2022

“If you’d told me that day that in five or six years’ time that I’d be doing the same, captaining the boys on the day and playing in the team, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“To captain the side was amazing, a very proud moment.

“I had an idea when Bene got sent off last week. I’ve been looking forward to it.

“I’m gutted for Bene because he deserved to lead the team out today and take all the credit.

“I’m delighted for the management staff – all the work that goes on behind the scenes. They work so hard.

“Days like today are for everyone.”

Sticking together

It took a last-minute winner from Lewis McCann to take all three points versus Clyde, who took the lead through Cameron Salkeld before Kane Ritchie-Hosler equalised.

It was another game in which they showed the character to come from behind and they have lost just one league match so far with one fixture remaining.

Hamilton repeated the sentiments of his captain from two weeks ago that the Pars maybe haven’t had as many plaudits as they have maybe deserved from certain quarters.

“We’ve not been given as much credit, from some people and some teams, that we’ve probably deserved this season,” he added.

“A lot of people spoke about how hard this league was going to be… I said before I was a Dunfermline player how hard it was going to be.

“I thought Clyde were decent and made it hard for us. I wish them all the best in the playoffs.

🎥 Watch all the goals from yesterday's 2-1 win over Clyde. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/wleWQhR8MZ — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 29, 2023

“Lewis McCann comes on, we stick together and what an incredible strike to win it and seal what’s been an incredible season.”