VIDEO: Meet Georgia Carter, the Montrose title-winning star who also works for Angus rivals Arbroath

Georgia Carter enhances the lives of people in Arbroath while working in her day job at Gayfield.

By night, she trains 14 miles away at Links Park – the home of Arbroath’s great rivals Montrose – and has just been crowned an SWPL2 champion.

Carter has seamlessly crossed the ‘great Angus divide’ to work for both clubs.

And she is using the ‘power of the badge’ to bring good to Arbroath off the pitch and success to Montrose on it.

As a development coordinator at Arbroath FC Community Trust, Carter works from an office at the club.

She helps tackle bigger issues via the badge, at the community cafe, Festive Friends Christmas initative and Football Fans in Training.

On the park, the defender scooped Player of the Year for Montrose in their invincible season in 2022 and has just clinched the SWPL2 title.

But while she has no issue in swapping the Arbroath badge for the Montrose one, Georgia admits it sparks quite a bit of banter.

“I work at Gayfield and get stick when I change into my Montrose stuff in Arbroath before I head to training,” said Georgia.

“When I’m working with the kids in Arbroath I also get some banter from them.

“As soon as they find out I play for Montrose there are usually a few cheeky comments or boos!

“That’s fine. I take it on the chin.

“It’s nice that the clubs are so close because I can get the best of both worlds.

“I absolutely love working in the community and wearing the Arbroath badge makes it even better.

“It’s a powerful tool. People in this town love their football club. It’s at the heart of everything.

“And often, because they feel comfortable coming here, we can remove the stigma of tackling bigger issues.

“We’re a young community trust but have made a big impact over the last few years.”

Georgia Carter says title-winning Montrose have made women’s team ‘a priority’

Carter will star at the top level next season after helping Montrose claim back-to-back titles.

She joined them last summer and was named Player of the Year in their invincible season.

She added: “I love the fact I can combine my job with playing football at a high level.

“Montrose have a very established community trust that has been running for over ten years.

“They have great links and I think that’s why their women’s team is so successful.

“They have made it a priority. It’s not a second thought or a tick box exercise.

“It’s done really well. The club have season tickets, hospitality and programmes. They run it properly.

“Because of that they have been able to attract players of high calibre to allow us to make the jump up to the top league.”