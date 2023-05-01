Greig McDonald reveals East Fife had to ‘find a different way of playing’ to bolster play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greig McDonald reveals East Fife had to ‘find a different way of playing’ to bolster play-off push

The Fifers have the chance to get promoted, one season after their relegation from the third tier.

By Craig Cairns
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: East Fife TV.
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: East Fife TV.

East Fife manager Greig McDonald said improving home form was a huge factor in securing a top four spot in League Two.

The Fifers are now preparing for a shot at promotion through the play-offs following their come-from-behind win against bottom club Albion Rovers.

McDonald’s men finished the league season with five wins from their last six at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium – after winning just one of the previous 10.

There is still one more league fixture to play – versus fifth-place Forfar – but that will be a dead rubber after this weekend’s opponents lost at champions Stirling.

After that, depending on final-day results, East Fife will learn whether they’ll face Clyde or Dumbarton in the semi-final of the League One play-off.

Steady progress to playoffs

“We wanted to improve overall but the home form was a factor in that,” McDonald told Courier Sport.

“We had to find a different way of playing – and find our style a little bit as well.

“We tweaked one or two things and, thankfully, since the start of the year it’s just been a couple of defeats at home.

“Credit to the lads, it was the away form that was keeping us up there because it’s not easy playing away from home sometimes as well.

“I’m really pleased for everyone at the club. We’ve been one of the form teams in the division since the turn of the year.

“The players have worked hard and deserve that. We’ll roll the dice in the play-offs and see where we get to.

“We’ve got a young squad and it’s a feather in their cap to have achieved that.

“Now we go and try to give a good account of ourselves in the playoffs.”

Praise for Crawford

Following relegation last season, and a huge turnover of players, a difficult start was almost inevitable and McDonald said the aim was to improve steadily over the season.

He praised ex-boss Stevie Crawford, who McDonald started the season alongside in the dugout before being promoted from assistant when Crawford left for Dundee United.

“Overall it’s been a decent season, considering where we started,” said McDonald.

Stevie Crawford is leaving east Fife for Dundee United
Stevie Crawford started the season as East Fife manager, Image: Dave Johnston.

“Stevie has to take credit as well for starting the rebuild.

“We had a big turnover of players last summer and to have achieved the playoffs this season is excellent.

“Now we’ll go and try and put the cherry on top of the cake and get promoted.”

