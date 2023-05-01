Greig McDonald reveals East Fife had to ‘find a different way of playing’ to bolster play-off push

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Fife manager Greig McDonald said improving home form was a huge factor in securing a top four spot in League Two.

The Fifers are now preparing for a shot at promotion through the play-offs following their come-from-behind win against bottom club Albion Rovers.

McDonald’s men finished the league season with five wins from their last six at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium – after winning just one of the previous 10.

There is still one more league fixture to play – versus fifth-place Forfar – but that will be a dead rubber after this weekend’s opponents lost at champions Stirling.

Game 117 and my 42nd visit to MGM Timber Bayview Stadium this season. A rather poor performance from East Fife but proud of the boys for reaching the playoffs although sadly I will miss the the first game. @EastFifeFC 2 – 1 @albionrovers 📍MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, Methil pic.twitter.com/CDmw7IZMGj — East Fife Groundhopper (@EFPhotos_1903) April 29, 2023

After that, depending on final-day results, East Fife will learn whether they’ll face Clyde or Dumbarton in the semi-final of the League One play-off.

Steady progress to playoffs

“We wanted to improve overall but the home form was a factor in that,” McDonald told Courier Sport.

“We had to find a different way of playing – and find our style a little bit as well.

“We tweaked one or two things and, thankfully, since the start of the year it’s just been a couple of defeats at home.

“Credit to the lads, it was the away form that was keeping us up there because it’s not easy playing away from home sometimes as well.

“I’m really pleased for everyone at the club. We’ve been one of the form teams in the division since the turn of the year.

🎥Highlights from Saturday's match against Albion Rovers are now available on East Fife TV along with post-match reaction from Greig McDonald and Stewart Murdoch.

🔗https://t.co/zhsaxJp5QW pic.twitter.com/ub2CIH62zd — East Fife TV (@EastFifeTV) May 1, 2023

“The players have worked hard and deserve that. We’ll roll the dice in the play-offs and see where we get to.

“We’ve got a young squad and it’s a feather in their cap to have achieved that.

“Now we go and try to give a good account of ourselves in the playoffs.”

Praise for Crawford

Following relegation last season, and a huge turnover of players, a difficult start was almost inevitable and McDonald said the aim was to improve steadily over the season.

He praised ex-boss Stevie Crawford, who McDonald started the season alongside in the dugout before being promoted from assistant when Crawford left for Dundee United.

“Overall it’s been a decent season, considering where we started,” said McDonald.

“Stevie has to take credit as well for starting the rebuild.

“We had a big turnover of players last summer and to have achieved the playoffs this season is excellent.

“Now we’ll go and try and put the cherry on top of the cake and get promoted.”