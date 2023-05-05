Raith Rovers takeover confirmed as former Kelty Hearts chiefs secure controlling stake

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A local consortium including former Kelty Hearts chiefs Dean Mckenzie and Andrew Barrowman have purchased a controlling stake in Raith Rovers.

The new directors take ownership from John Sim following “an extensive period of due diligence on both sides of the agreement”.

The other individuals in the group are Colin Smart, Ruaridh Kilgour, Allan Halliday and current chairman Steven MacDonald.

We have a board of dynamic and motivated professionals who are committed to re-energising the club at all levels. Dean McKenzie

A club statement lauded the incoming owners’ “extensive business and football leadership experience.”

Rovers have been seeking fresh investment for several months following candid financial warnings from Sim.

Mckenzie served as Kelty Hearts’ general manager during their rise from the Lowland League to League One, before stepping down last month ahead of the completion of this deal.

Barrowman was sporting director at New Central Park, while former Kelty boss John Potter is expected to have a role within a revamped structure in Kirkcaldy.

“Dynamic and motivated”

Mckenzie told Raith’s official website: “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of a controlling stake in the club and look forward to an exciting journey towards a more prosperous future at all levels of this great club.

“We have a board of dynamic and motivated professionals who are committed to re-energising the club at all levels, harnessing and adding to our loyal fan base and bringing success, pride and happiness to the local community.

“We will shortly outline our plans and wish to make this journey a collaborative one, ensuring Raith Rovers Football Club is the beating heart of the community.”