CRAIG CAIRNS: Raith Rovers takeover marks dawn of new era – now hard work to energise club must begin

Raith Rovers have hailed the start of a new era after a local consortium acquired a controlling stake in the club.

Five months on from announcing they were seeking fresh investment, Rovers have revealed that the group, spearheaded by former Kelty Hearts chief Dean McKenzie, has completed its takeover.

New general manager McKenzie has said the group is “committed to re-energising the club at all levels”.

The priority will be on the pitch, at least in the eyes of the fans, but the well-rounded set of skills brought by the consortium is encouraging for other areas of the business.

Improve the squad

Ian Murray has been given assurances over his position after showing at points this season that he is capable of putting together an exciting side.

The Raith boss has been constrained by his budget and the takeover should provide more clarity over which of the current squad will sign new deals.

However, even if every one of the first team was to stay, there is still work to be done on the recruitment side.

Rovers started last weekend’s defeat to Ayr United with teenager Adam Masson and left-back Liam Dick at centre-half. There has been a lack of depth there all season.

The other end of the pitch is also a concern. Injuries to Jamie Gullan have left Rovers light up front and gambling on the likes of John Frederiksen and Isma Goncalves.

Getting the squad ready for next season will be crucial in what could be an even stronger Championship.

Growing the fan base

It is interesting that McKenzie wants to “make the journey a collaborative one”.

A lot of good work has been done – including in the community – to make Stark’s Park a place for families and the like after the unfortunate signing of David Goodwillie.

The club has moved past this, but the efforts to attract more fans must continue and the addition of businessman – and Raith supporter – Ruaridh Kilgour, owner of FanWave Digital and Scottish Patter, brings expertise in areas such as digital marketing.

There is also scope to grow in areas such as hospitality, something McKenzie did very successfully at Kelty Hearts.

Allied to this, finances must be brought under control after years of losses followed by record turnover over the last financial year.

Overall, the arrival of new owners makes for an exciting day in the history of Raith Rovers, but there is a lot of work to do to make this new era a successful one.