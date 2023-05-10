Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Signs of progress under Ian Murray despite disappointing run-in

Raith Rovers have known for a while that they would finish seventh in this season’s Scottish Championship.

It is certainly a case of the league table not lying, with Ian Murray’s side failing to fully capitalise on a 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions earlier in the campaign.

The Stark’s Park club ended the season with no wins from their last seven games, despite a decent showing in a final-day draw with Partick Thistle.

But things are already looking brighter ahead of next season, with new ownership confirmed at Stark’s Park.

Courier Sport assesses Rovers’ final quarter of the season.

Form

There have been many points across the season where manager Ian Murray has been forced to name just a few outfield substitutes.

Sometimes it worked out, like in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final and semi-final victories.

But a lack of bodies became a weekly issue towards the end of the season, and at least partly explains their wretched form late on.

📄 TEAM NEWS Tom Lang and Lewis Vaughan return from suspension for #YourRovers

Raith recorded two wins at the start of the quarter, but even those had the cup final defeat to Hamilton sandwiched between them.

Grade: C

Star man

Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang both deserve mentions for their contributions after returning from serious injuries to play key roles – and more football than was likely planned.

But it is no coincidence – or surprise – that Scott Brown picked up four awards at the recent Rovers player of the year night.

So grateful for the 4 awards at the weekend. Thank you to everyone who voted 💙

He was chosen as the player of the year by his teammates, his manager and the supporters’ club and was given the award for the individual performance of the season – his showing in the recent 2-0 win over Queen’s Park.

Grade: A+

Manager

This section needs a compassionate circumstances caveat inserted for the turmoil the Rovers boss has experienced this season.

Back in August, veteran defender Christophe Berra abruptly retired on the eve of the league season and assistant manager Scott Agnew left soon after.

Murray’s season was bookended by a lack of available players.

It mostly eased mid-campaign, but returned with a vengeance for the final quarter.

Yes, there have been mistakes, but Murray has brought some good times to Stark’s Park and – win or lose – an exciting style of football.

All told, Murray has done well under the circumstances and will be judged more on next season’s showing if he is backed in the transfer market.

Grade: B

Conclusion

There have been lows across the final quarter, but the season overall – despite its shortcomings – has brought memorable moments.

It, along with the recent takeover, has also started to bring everyone at the club back together, which ought to provide a solid platform upon which to build in the summer.

Results haven’t been good enough at the end of the season, but there are mitigating circumstances for that poor run – and there’s a feeling that things are set to get better.

Overall grade: B