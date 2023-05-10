Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Signs of progress under Ian Murray despite disappointing run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Signs of progress under Ian Murray despite disappointing run-in

Courier Sport assesses a difficult end to the season for the Stark's Park club.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has been limited by the amount of available players at times. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has been limited by the amount of available players at times. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers have known for a while that they would finish seventh in this season’s Scottish Championship.

It is certainly a case of the league table not lying, with Ian Murray’s side failing to fully capitalise on a 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions earlier in the campaign.

The Stark’s Park club ended the season with no wins from their last seven games, despite a decent showing in a final-day draw with Partick Thistle.

Scott McGill puts Raith Rovers ahead versus Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Scott McGill puts Raith Rovers ahead versus Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

But things are already looking brighter ahead of next season, with new ownership confirmed at Stark’s Park.

Courier Sport assesses Rovers’ final quarter of the season.

Form

There have been many points across the season where manager Ian Murray has been forced to name just a few outfield substitutes.

Sometimes it worked out, like in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final and semi-final victories.

But a lack of bodies became a weekly issue towards the end of the season, and at least partly explains their wretched form late on.

Raith recorded two wins at the start of the quarter, but even those had the cup final defeat to Hamilton sandwiched between them.

Grade: C

Star man

Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang both deserve mentions for their contributions after returning from serious injuries to play key roles – and more football than was likely planned.

But it is no coincidence – or surprise – that Scott Brown picked up four awards at the recent Rovers player of the year night.

He was chosen as the player of the year by his teammates, his manager and the supporters’ club and was given the award for the individual performance of the season – his showing in the recent 2-0 win over Queen’s Park.

Grade: A+

Manager

This section needs a compassionate circumstances caveat inserted for the turmoil the Rovers boss has experienced this season.

Back in August, veteran defender Christophe Berra abruptly retired on the eve of the league season and assistant manager Scott Agnew left soon after.

Murray’s season was bookended by a lack of available players.

It mostly eased mid-campaign, but returned with a vengeance for the final quarter.

Yes, there have been mistakes, but Murray has brought some good times to Stark’s Park and – win or lose – an exciting style of football.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

All told, Murray has done well under the circumstances and will be judged more on next season’s showing if he is backed in the transfer market.

Grade: B

Conclusion

There have been lows across the final quarter, but the season overall – despite its shortcomings – has brought memorable moments.

It, along with the recent takeover, has also started to bring everyone at the club back together, which ought to provide a solid platform upon which to build in the summer.

Results haven’t been good enough at the end of the season, but there are mitigating circumstances for that poor run – and there’s a feeling that things are set to get better.

Overall grade: B

