Brechin City duo Lenny Wilson and Hamish Thomson pen new deals as skipper Jamie Bain says goodbye to Highland League champions

City announce new deals as captain Bain announces his departure from the Highland League champions.

By Ewan Smith
Hamish Thomson, Lenny Wilson have signed new deals while Jamie Bain will be leaving Brechin City. Image: DCT Media.
Brechin City have bolstered their backline by retaining keeper Lenny Wilson and defender Hamish Thomson.

Wilson and Thomson have both signed two-year extensions to keep them at the Angus club until 2025.

The duo played a key role in City’s charge towards the Highland League title last term and have committed their futures to Andy Kirk’s men.

But while Wilson and Thomson are staying, skipper Jamie Bain has announced his departure from Brechin.

 

Bain broke the news in an emotional Twitter post as he wrote: “This has been the hardest thing to date I have had to do in football – the hardest goodbye.

“The club and I have come to agreement.

“With my commitments changing, I have chosen to move on and get something closer to home.

“To be part of something special I will hold onto that for a very long time.

“To do it as the captain of your club makes it even more special.

Jamie Bain helped Brechin City lift the Highland League title. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media.

“You fans are my family and followed us near and far. The team and I won’t forget about all those moments.

“I challenge you to do it all again this season coming and do one even better this time.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to represent Brechin City. Keep re-living that moment of the last game of the league season and smile.”

Defender Bain netted three goals and had 12 assists in 55 games for Brechin.

Jamie Bain’s ex-Brechin City team-mates stay on

Meanwhile, Kirk is thrilled with the news that he is retaining Thomson and Wilson.

The pair were a part of a defence that lost just 16 league goals en-route to the title success.

Wilson kept 23 clean sheets in the process.

“We are pleased that Lenny has signed for the club for a further two years,” Kirk told Brechin City’s website.

“He played an important role in our title win last season.

“The big thing for Lenny when he came here last summer was playing regularly, becoming a number one and the pressure that comes with it.

“We only conceded 16 league goals and kept 23 clean sheets so that’s a great record to be proud of for Lenny, the defenders and the team in general.”

Thomson battled back from injury to become an ever-present in a defence that only conceded once in their final ten Highland League games.

And Kirk added: “We are delighted that Hamish has committed his future to the club for a further two years.

“He has shown great progression and played a massive part in helping us win the league title.

“Hamish probably wasn’t wanting the season to end given he missed the first part and he made a big difference to us.

“He had a great partnership with Sparky at the back. Hopefully he can remain injury free and continue to progress again this year.”

