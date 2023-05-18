Jamie Bain issues emotional rally call to former Brechin City team-mates as Glebe Park skipper departs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Bain packed so much into two years at Brechin City that he felt like he was there for half a decade.

Bain has left City after skippering them to the Highland League title last term.

But while he is preparing to further his career elsewhere, Bain has moved on in style with an emotional rally to his former team-mates.

“It was hard to say to the players I was going,” said Bain.

“I started a short voice message for our group chat but wanted to put something proper down in writing.

“I was at Brechin for two years but if felt like five. We have done so much in that time.

“Every single player at our club, whether they played a minute or were in the team every week were part of something special.

“We didn’t have one captain last year. We had 18.

“The club also had a group of staff, volunteers and incredible fans that all pulled together to help us win that title.

“It’s a truly special group of people that I will never forget and I’m convinced that Brechin City will go on to achieve their ultimate aim of getting into the SPFL.

“At the end of my first season I promised the fans we’d go one stage further and win the title.

“When things were getting tough last year I kept reminding everyone of the promise we made.

“Ultimately, we couldn’t deliver promotion but it’s over to that group of players to take the next step next year.

“It will be tough but I know they can do it. I truly believe in them and the club.”

Jamie Bain: Title win belongs to people of Brechin

This is what the title means to skipper @Jamie11Bain and keeper Dean Easton. Enjoy your night, @BrechinCityFC fans 👏 pic.twitter.com/b9H5kjLrAK — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@ewansmithpr) April 22, 2023

Bain will treasure many moments of the Highland League title success.

But above all, he’s proud of the way City are re-energising the Brechin community.

“The club had had a really difficult time,” said Bain.

“The fans had become accustomed to losing as they went down the leagues but they never deserted us.

“That’s incredible. They truly are an amazing support.

“I thought Airdrie fans were great but Brechin are the best I’ve seen.

“There are a lot of amazing people at the club. The chairman Kevin Mackie, the investors, Craig Levein and the gaffer Andy Kirk have transformed Brechin.

“But it’s for people like Grievesie (Allan Grieve) our kitman that I’m the happiest.

“When we won the league, Grievesie was in the dressing room clearing up to make it safe for us when we got the trophy.

“I didn’t think it was right for him to miss out.

“The trophy was for him and the fans so I hunted him down to make sure he could lift it with us.

“I’ll never forget my time at Brechin. It’s a special club with amazing people and I’ll be watching on with interest.”