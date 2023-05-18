Jamie Bain issues emotional rally call to former Brechin City team-mates as Glebe Park skipper departs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Bain issues emotional rally call to former Brechin City team-mates as Glebe Park skipper departs

Bain called on City stars to earn their place back in the SPFL and labelled the Angus club's fans the 'best he's seen' as he moves on.

By Ewan Smith
Jamie Bain packed so much into two years at Brechin City that he felt like he was there for half a decade.

Bain has left City after skippering them to the Highland League title last term.

But while he is preparing to further his career elsewhere, Bain has moved on in style with an emotional rally to his former team-mates.

“It was hard to say to the players I was going,” said Bain.

“I started a short voice message for our group chat but wanted to put something proper down in writing.

“I was at Brechin for two years but if felt like five. We have done so much in that time.

“Every single player at our club, whether they played a minute or were in the team every week were part of something special.

“We didn’t have one captain last year. We had 18.

“The club also had a group of staff, volunteers and incredible fans that all pulled together to help us win that title.

“It’s a truly special group of people that I will never forget and I’m convinced that Brechin City will go on to achieve their ultimate aim of getting into the SPFL.

“At the end of my first season I promised the fans we’d go one stage further and win the title.

“When things were getting tough last year I kept reminding everyone of the promise we made.

“Ultimately, we couldn’t deliver promotion but it’s over to that group of players to take the next step next year.

“It will be tough but I know they can do it. I truly believe in them and the club.”

Jamie Bain: Title win belongs to people of Brechin

Bain will treasure many moments of the Highland League title success.

But above all, he’s proud of the way City are re-energising the Brechin community.

“The club had had a really difficult time,” said Bain.

“The fans had become accustomed to losing as they went down the leagues but they never deserted us.

“That’s incredible. They truly are an amazing support.

“I thought Airdrie fans were great but Brechin are the best I’ve seen.

“There are a lot of amazing people at the club. The chairman Kevin Mackie, the investors, Craig Levein and the gaffer Andy Kirk have transformed Brechin.

“But it’s for people like Grievesie (Allan Grieve) our kitman that I’m the happiest.

“When we won the league, Grievesie was in the dressing room clearing up to make it safe for us when we got the trophy.

“I didn’t think it was right for him to miss out.

“The trophy was for him and the fans so I hunted him down to make sure he could lift it with us.

“I’ll never forget my time at Brechin. It’s a special club with amazing people and I’ll be watching on with interest.”

