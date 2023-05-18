Ian Murray makes first summer signing as Raith Rovers snap up Celtic prospect on pre-contract

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have won the race for the signature of Celtic B defender Dylan Corr on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old is understood to have been attracting the interest of several clubs but has chosen to become manager Ian Murray’s first summer signing of 2023.

The Rovers boss has been monitoring the progress of the player in recent times.

Corr will join the club officially upon the expiration of his contract with Celtic at the end of the month.

He joined the Glasgow giants as a seven-year-old and worked his way through the age groups. Last season made 34 appearances for the B team as they finished third in the Lowland League.

Corr also turned out for Celtic in the Uefa Youth League and against Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“I’m really glad Dylan has agreed to sign on with us,” said Murray.

“He is a good young centre-half who we have been discussing for some time.

“Dylan has come from a good grounding in football and we look forward to working with him and progressing his career.”

The news comes in the same week Rovers extended the contracts of Scott Brown, Liam Dick and Robbie Thomson.

Youngsters Kieran Mitchell and Adam Masson were also handed new deals.