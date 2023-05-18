Ian Murray makes first summer signing as Raith Rovers snap up Celtic prospect on pre-contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray makes first summer signing as Raith Rovers snap up Celtic prospect on pre-contract

Dylan Corr will join his new teammates at Stark's Park when his current deal expires.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray has added Celtic's Dylan Corr to his Raith Rovers squad for next season. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray has added Celtic's Dylan Corr to his Raith Rovers squad for next season. Images: SNS.

Raith Rovers have won the race for the signature of Celtic B defender Dylan Corr on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old is understood to have been attracting the interest of several clubs but has chosen to become manager Ian Murray’s first summer signing of 2023.

The Rovers boss has been monitoring the progress of the player in recent times.

Corr will join the club officially upon the expiration of his contract with Celtic at the end of the month.

New Raith Rovers signing Dylan Corr. Image: Raith Rovers.

He joined the Glasgow giants as a seven-year-old and worked his way through the age groups. Last season made 34 appearances for the B team as they finished third in the Lowland League.

Corr also turned out for Celtic in the Uefa Youth League and against Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“I’m really glad Dylan has agreed to sign on with us,” said Murray.

Ian Murray has made his first summer signing. Image: SNS

“He is a good young centre-half who we have been discussing for some time.

“Dylan has come from a good grounding in football and we look forward to working with him and progressing his career.”

The news comes in the same week Rovers extended the contracts of Scott Brown, Liam Dick and Robbie Thomson.

Youngsters Kieran Mitchell and Adam Masson were also handed new deals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]