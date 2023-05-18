Tam O’Ware signs new contract at Kelty Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Kelty Hearts manager Michael Tidser has continued his preparations for next season by securing the services of Tam O’Ware.

The defender said he had a few other offers but chose to stay at New Central Park.

He is friends with the new manager and as well as being teammates the pair recently opened a coaching academy together.

O’Ware joined Kelty in 2020 after spells with Morton and Partick Thistle.

“I’ve enjoyed it [here],” the 30-year-old told Kelty Hearts TV. “I said when I first came I had to get back to playing games – I had a few bad injuries before I came here.

“It’s given me a platform to go play games and last year we won the league. This year has been a wee bit difficult.

“I’m looking forward to staying here for the next couple of years and seeing where it takes us.”

Earlier in the day, Kelty announced that fellow Kelty defender Jason Thomson had also signed up for next season.