Raith Rovers capture signing of ‘no-fear’ Scott McGill after successful loan spell

Raith Rovers have captured the signing of the versatile Scott McGill on a one-year deal following a successful loan spell.

Nominally a midfielder, McGill filled a number of positions towards the end of the season as Ian Murray struggled to name more than two substitutes for matches.

He became a fan favourite, scoring twice and picking up the man-of-the-match award from supporters for his performance on the final day of the season versus Partick Thistle.

After that match, McGill said he would “100% sign” if offered a deal at Stark’s Park.

With his contract expiring at Hearts, the 21-year-old has been true to his word and has decided to once again work under Murray, who also had the player at Airdrie.

Murray told Raith Rovers’ website: “Scott came in on loan last season and did very well for us, he can be played in a number of positions and always gives his all.

“He has a no-fear way of playing his game, and I look forward to working with him on a permanent basis.”

McGill becomes Raith second summer signing after defender Dylan Corr joined last week.