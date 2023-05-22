Football Raith Rovers capture signing of ‘no-fear’ Scott McGill after successful loan spell The 21-year-old vowed to sign for the club if offered a deal and has penned a one-year contract at Stark's Park. By Craig Cairns May 22 2023, 4.00pm Share Raith Rovers capture signing of ‘no-fear’ Scott McGill after successful loan spell Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4412995/raith-rovers-capture-the-signing-of-no-fear-scott-mcgill-after-successful-loan-spell/ Copy Link 0 comment Raith Rovers sign Scott McGill. Image: Tony Fimister/Raith Rovers. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Raith Rovers have captured the signing of the versatile Scott McGill on a one-year deal following a successful loan spell. Nominally a midfielder, McGill filled a number of positions towards the end of the season as Ian Murray struggled to name more than two substitutes for matches. He became a fan favourite, scoring twice and picking up the man-of-the-match award from supporters for his performance on the final day of the season versus Partick Thistle. Scott McGill put Raith Rovers ahead versus Partick Thistle. Image: SNS. After that match, McGill said he would “100% sign” if offered a deal at Stark’s Park. With his contract expiring at Hearts, the 21-year-old has been true to his word and has decided to once again work under Murray, who also had the player at Airdrie. Murray told Raith Rovers’ website: “Scott came in on loan last season and did very well for us, he can be played in a number of positions and always gives his all. Scott McGill has signed a one-year deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Tony Fimister/Raith Rovers. “He has a no-fear way of playing his game, and I look forward to working with him on a permanent basis.” McGill becomes Raith second summer signing after defender Dylan Corr joined last week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
