James McPake praises ‘natural enthusiasm’ of Kane Ritchie-Hosler who ‘energises’ the Dunfermline squad

The Pars boss said his latest signing has "all the right attributes to be a footballer".

By Craig Cairns
James McPake has completed the signing of Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: Craig Brown.
The signing of Kane Ritchie-Hosler is one that “excites the whole football club”, according to Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Ritchie-Hosler put pen to paper on a three-year deal at KDM Group East End Park after a successful loan spell which culminated in the League One title win.

He scored four goals – and was involved in many more – as the Pars secured promotion back to the Championship.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys the League One title celebrations. Image: SNS.

McPake tempered his praise with caution, being careful not to add pressure through “building up” the player.

Lots to learn for Ritchie-Hosler

“He’s been excellent, not just as a player, which was seen in the latter stages of the season, but he’s been excellent since the day he came in,” said the Pars boss.

“There’s loads still to learn, there’s loads still to do, but the beauty of him is that he’s desperate to do that. He’s desperate to still improve.

“He’s now got to prove to prove he can do it at Championship level, and for his career beyond that as well.

James McPake said new signing Kane Ritchie-Hosler still has a lot to learn at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
“First and foremost, he’s a fantastic footballer; technically excellent. That’s why he came through and had so many years in Manchester City’s academy, and he then goes to Rangers.

“He’s technically very good, he’s athletic – he’s got all the right attributes to be a footballer.

“He energises the full group with just his natural enthusiasm as a person, and then, as a footballer, you see what he can do for the fans as well.”

Patience part of process for Kane Ritchie-Hosler

Like the other loan players at Dunfermline, Ritchie-Hosler had to be patient before he was given a proper run of matches.

McPake was impressed with the application of the player, even if for a spell he was left disappointed whenever the team was announced.

“That’s all part of the learning process,” said the Dunfermline boss.

James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
“That’s all part of being a footballer, it’s all part of going on loan, and for the way he showed his attitude to go through that, for his willingness just to keep going – he trains with a smile on a face, he plays with that same smile.

“We see that no matter if he’s knackered, or if he’s fresh, or in a bad mood, good mood, whatever – he just looks the same.”

