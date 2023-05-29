Raith Rovers complete the signing of former Arbroath star Jack Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Jack Hamilton on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins after six years at Livingston where he made 26 appearances in the Premiership.

A lot of his time at the Tony Macaroni was spent on loan at various clubs.

Most notably, Hamilton scored 18 goals in 35 games over two loans for Arbroath in the Championship.

Before that the striker spent time at East Fife where he netted 9 times in 13 matches.

He becomes Raith’s second summer signing after the capture of Dylan Corr from Celtic B.

It comes as recent speculation surrounding manager Ian Murray ended after Tony Docherty was announced as the new manager of Dundee.

Last week, Rovers announced that Jamie MacDonald and Tom Lang were among six players to leave the club after their contracts expired.