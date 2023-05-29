6 Jack Hamilton goals that display abilities of new Raith Rovers star

Striker was a problem position for Raith Rovers last season.

The signing of John Frederiksen didn’t work out, Jamie Gullan impressed but suffered several injuries and the impact from loanees Willian Akio and Isma Goncalves were limited.

Rovers have moved early to address that issue with the capture of proven Championship goalscorer Jack Hamilton.

The 22-year-old had no fewer than eight loan spells during his six years at Livingston. Two of those were at Arbroath where he scored 18 goals.

Courier Sport picks out six goals that show what type of striker Rovers fans can expect.

Between the posts

Some will remember his contribution against Raith for Arbroath. Hamilton scored four times against his new club, including this volley in 2021:

Here he displays what he does so often, and what Ian Murray was crying out for last season: he keeps himself between the posts.

In the next goal – for Livingston versus Ross County – he does the same but finishes from a much closer distance:

Set-piece threat

Another thing Rovers lacked last season was an effective target man and Hamilton certainly fits this bill.

His most recent loan spell came at Hartlepool where he scored three times, including converting this set-piece – something he does frequently:

But he is more than just a target man, as his goal return and the nature of some of the finishes show.

Here he drives low across the Alloa goalkeeper after collecting the ball in the inside channel:

Spectacular

Then there is this fantastic finish that he has managed twice, turning away from a defender before arrowing the ball into the top corner. Firstly versus Queen of the South:

Then versus Montrose when on loan to East Fife: