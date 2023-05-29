Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
6 Jack Hamilton goals that display abilities of new Raith Rovers star

The striker has signed at Stark's Park on a three-year deal.

Jack Hamilton scores for Arbroath versus Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Striker was a problem position for Raith Rovers last season.

The signing of John Frederiksen didn’t work out, Jamie Gullan impressed but suffered several injuries and the impact from loanees Willian Akio and Isma Goncalves were limited.

Rovers have moved early to address that issue with the capture of proven Championship goalscorer Jack Hamilton.

Jack Hamilton has signed for Raith Rovers. Image: Tony Fimister.

The 22-year-old had no fewer than eight loan spells during his six years at Livingston. Two of those were at Arbroath where he scored 18 goals.

Courier Sport picks out six goals that show what type of striker Rovers fans can expect.

Between the posts

Some will remember his contribution against Raith for Arbroath. Hamilton scored four times against his new club, including this volley in 2021:

Here he displays what he does so often, and what Ian Murray was crying out for last season: he keeps himself between the posts.

In the next goal – for Livingston versus Ross County – he does the same but finishes from a much closer distance:

Set-piece threat

Another thing Rovers lacked last season was an effective target man and Hamilton certainly fits this bill.

His most recent loan spell came at Hartlepool where he scored three times, including converting this set-piece – something he does frequently:

But he is more than just a target man, as his goal return and the nature of some of the finishes show.

Here he drives low across the Alloa goalkeeper after collecting the ball in the inside channel:

Spectacular

Then there is this fantastic finish that he has managed twice, turning away from a defender before arrowing the ball into the top corner. Firstly versus Queen of the South:

Then versus Montrose when on loan to East Fife:

Jack Hamilton v Montrose

⏪After on-loan Livi forward Jack Hamilton's screamer at Bayview on Saturday, we're taking a look back at goals from memorable loanees!Got any suggestions? Drop them below!#TBT | #SPFL | East Fife FC

Posted by SPFL on Thursday, 29 October 2020

[[title]]