Dunfermline boss James McPake not out to replace like with like during transfer window

James McPake was impressed with Matty Todd the minute he saw him doing laps of the pitch.

The energetic midfielder was preparing for the season ahead when McPake arrived in the days ahead of being officially announced as manager last summer.

Todd barely stopped running on his way to a player of the year nomination as Dunfermline marched to the League One title.

This week, almost exactly a year on from McPake’s unveiling, Todd was again spotted putting in the miles around the empty stadium, with the players now on their individual fitness programmes.

Targets in mind

Among them is Deniz Mehmet, who became the final player from last season’s squad to sort out his future by signing a three-year deal.

“It’s important that we assess what we had,” said McPake. “We had the three that left, the loan players as well.

“There is a gap there but it’s not just a case of everyone who left needs to be replaced with a player.

“We’ve got certain targets in mind and we’ve been working on them. In terms of numbers, we don’t know.”

Important break

The Pars boss stressed the importance of the recent break for the players after most of them were involved in the late-season playoff versus Queen’s Park to end their previous Championship campaign.

Dunfermline will still go through the same number of preseason days as last summer and details will soon be released for friendlies besides the St Pauli match.

By then, McPake is hoping to have a few more players added to his squad for their return to the Championship.

Last week Kane Ritchie-Hosler became the club’s first summer signing, after last season’s loan spell.

Work ongoing at Dunfermline Athletic during transfer window

“The Premiership just finished and there is still the playoffs to go – but we’re quite happy where we are,” he said.

“We needed to get people tied down, we needed to get the spine – for want of a better phrase – of the squad sorted.

“We’re looking and we’ll continue to do that.

“It’s important to get a break as well – but you don’t get a break on this side, the way you do as a player.

“There are plenty of people here in terms of the recruitment side, the work is ongoing. It doesn’t change if I’m here or not.”