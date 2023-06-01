With big changes on and off the field – why it’s exciting times for football fans in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

With big changes on and off the field – why it’s exciting times for football fans in Fife

There have been a lot of comings and goings in the Kingdom - even at this early stage of the summer.

From left: Nathan Austin, Jack Hamilton, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Michael Tidser and Kevin Smith. Images: SNS; Craig Brown; Tony Fimister.
From left: Nathan Austin, Jack Hamilton, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Michael Tidser and Kevin Smith. Images: SNS; Craig Brown; Tony Fimister.
By Craig Cairns

Nothing is guaranteed in football. There have been far too many false dawns, led by those who talk but don’t walk, for most supporters to get too carried away.

But it’s difficult not to see the potential for things blossoming for a few clubs in the Kingdom next season.

Major changes are taking place either on and off the park – or, in the case of some, both – with Calum Elliot appointed as Cowdenbeath boss, Michael Tidser taking his first job in management at Kelty Hearts and each side making positive moves in the transfer market.

New Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.

Courier Sport takes a quick dive into each of Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, East Fife, Kelty Hearts and Raith Rovers for reasons to be excited for the season ahead.

Cowdenbeath

It’s fair to say the adjustment to the Lowland League was difficult for Cowdenbeath but there were mitigating factors. Mainly, the rush to put a side together ahead of the League Cup group stage.

That round doesn’t allow teams to field trialists and this summer new manager Calum Elliot has been working tirelessly to use the extra time afforded to him that his predecessor Maurice Ross was denied.

Maurice Ross was up against it from the off at Cowdenbeath last season.

Already the signs are positive. Among the new recruits, East Fife legend Kevin Smith as player-assistant manager adds goals and bags of experience and Robbie McNab was part of Kelty’s recent rise.

Dunfermline

The Pars are on the right track and looking in decent shape going into the Championship next season. There is still work to be done on the squad but McPake seems quietly confident they will get the right business done – employing a similar approach to last season.

Most of the permanent members of the squad from the title win have been signed up for next season, along with Kane Ritchie-Hosler after he dazzled the Pars fans during his loan from Rangers B.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler
Kane Ritchie-Hosler signed a three-year deal at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

The infrastructure is there to take Dunfermline places and if they can replicate the things they did well last season they could be looking beyond mere survival going into the run-in.

East Fife

League One? League Two? The Lowland League? For a while, we weren’t entirely sure which of the three divisions East Fife would be playing in next season.

A strong end to the camping – playing some excellent football along the way – saw Greig McDonald’s men reach the playoffs before a disappointing semi-final defeat to Clyde.

It was a bit of a rollercoaster season up to that point, not helped by a change of manager. Momentum from last season and the return of Nathan Austin give them a better chance of starting next season well.

Kelty Hearts

Kelty’s ambition is to be one of the better part-time clubs in the country and they have made massive strides towards that over recent years.

The incline gets steeper at the top and while last season didn’t go exactly according to plan, as a newly promoted side they were never in any danger of going straight back down.

New Kelty Hearts manager Michael Tidser.

An untested manager, a new ownership structure and a large turnover of players means there are plenty of question marks hanging over New Central Park – but, regardless of whether they make progress in another tough-looking League One, these are historic times for the Maroon Machine.

Raith Rovers

How a few weeks have completely changed the perception. Exciting signings, a takeover, a stadium refurb and a general sense that things could be moving in the right direction.

Jack Hamilton has signed for Raith Rovers.
Jack Hamilton signed for Raith Rovers. Image: Tony Fimister.

Even little things like announcing your season ticket sales just days after dropping two new signings that got the fans into more of a wallet-emptying mood show the big changes happening in Kirkcaldy.

It’s going to be a more difficult Championship than the division in which they just finished in seventh, but – even though they have a long way to go at the other end of the pitch – Rovers have already massively improved their attacking options with Jack Hamilton and Josh Mullin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Joe Shaughnessy will star for Dundee next season. Image; SNS
Dundee beat out rivals to land Joe Shaughnessy agreement
(L to R) New Dundee boss Tony Docherty, United manager Jim Goodwin and St Johnstone gaffer Steven MacLean. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone need squad rebuilds - sentiment can't…
Dundee's Harry Sharp on his debut against Motherwell.
Harry Sharp signs new Dundee deal after securing return to 'the league where we…
The new kit modelled by Pars players Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Alex Davie and Joe Chalmers. Images: Craig Brown.
Fans react as Dunfermline Athletic enters 'new Errea' with all-red away kit
Ian Flaherty has left St Johnstone.
St Johnstone head of operations, Ian Flaherty, leaves Perth club as backroom changes continue
Charlie Mulgrew, right, and defensive partner Loick Ayina. Image: SNS
Dundee United's relegation in numbers: Set pieces, no aggression and records smashed
Kelty will consult their fans over the Conference League proposals. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts to hold talks with fans ahead of controversial Conference League vote
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.
Lee Ashcroft 'delighted' to pen new two-year deal at Dundee ahead of Premiership return
A gutted Niskanen. Image: SNS
Ilmari Niskanen sends emotional message to Dundee United fans after 'most difficult week of…
Dundee legends Jocky Scott (left) and Barry Smith (right) give their thoughts on the appointment of new Dens gaffer Tony Docherty. Images: SNS
Dundee legends Jocky Scott and Barry Smith reveal what Tony Docherty needs to succeed…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]