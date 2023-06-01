With big changes on and off the field – why it’s exciting times for football fans in Fife

Nothing is guaranteed in football. There have been far too many false dawns, led by those who talk but don’t walk, for most supporters to get too carried away.

But it’s difficult not to see the potential for things blossoming for a few clubs in the Kingdom next season.

Major changes are taking place either on and off the park – or, in the case of some, both – with Calum Elliot appointed as Cowdenbeath boss, Michael Tidser taking his first job in management at Kelty Hearts and each side making positive moves in the transfer market.

Courier Sport takes a quick dive into each of Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, East Fife, Kelty Hearts and Raith Rovers for reasons to be excited for the season ahead.

Cowdenbeath

It’s fair to say the adjustment to the Lowland League was difficult for Cowdenbeath but there were mitigating factors. Mainly, the rush to put a side together ahead of the League Cup group stage.

That round doesn’t allow teams to field trialists and this summer new manager Calum Elliot has been working tirelessly to use the extra time afforded to him that his predecessor Maurice Ross was denied.

Already the signs are positive. Among the new recruits, East Fife legend Kevin Smith as player-assistant manager adds goals and bags of experience and Robbie McNab was part of Kelty’s recent rise.

Dunfermline

The Pars are on the right track and looking in decent shape going into the Championship next season. There is still work to be done on the squad but McPake seems quietly confident they will get the right business done – employing a similar approach to last season.

Most of the permanent members of the squad from the title win have been signed up for next season, along with Kane Ritchie-Hosler after he dazzled the Pars fans during his loan from Rangers B.

The infrastructure is there to take Dunfermline places and if they can replicate the things they did well last season they could be looking beyond mere survival going into the run-in.

East Fife

League One? League Two? The Lowland League? For a while, we weren’t entirely sure which of the three divisions East Fife would be playing in next season.

A strong end to the camping – playing some excellent football along the way – saw Greig McDonald’s men reach the playoffs before a disappointing semi-final defeat to Clyde.

It was a bit of a rollercoaster season up to that point, not helped by a change of manager. Momentum from last season and the return of Nathan Austin give them a better chance of starting next season well.

Kelty Hearts

Kelty’s ambition is to be one of the better part-time clubs in the country and they have made massive strides towards that over recent years.

The incline gets steeper at the top and while last season didn’t go exactly according to plan, as a newly promoted side they were never in any danger of going straight back down.

An untested manager, a new ownership structure and a large turnover of players means there are plenty of question marks hanging over New Central Park – but, regardless of whether they make progress in another tough-looking League One, these are historic times for the Maroon Machine.

Raith Rovers

How a few weeks have completely changed the perception. Exciting signings, a takeover, a stadium refurb and a general sense that things could be moving in the right direction.

Even little things like announcing your season ticket sales just days after dropping two new signings that got the fans into more of a wallet-emptying mood show the big changes happening in Kirkcaldy.

It’s going to be a more difficult Championship than the division in which they just finished in seventh, but – even though they have a long way to go at the other end of the pitch – Rovers have already massively improved their attacking options with Jack Hamilton and Josh Mullin.