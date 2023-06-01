Raith Rovers confirm departure of Brad Spencer after contract extension rejected

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brad Spencer has left Raith Rovers after failing to sign a new contract the Kirkcaldy club.

The midfielder was in talks with the Stark’s Park hierarchy after triggering the option of a one-year extension earlier in the season upon reaching a certain number of appearances.

In a tweet on Thursday, Spencer said: “Been a great four years I’ve had at Raith Rovers, made so many great memories from winning the league and more to meeting friends for life.

“But it’s time to move on for [a] fresh challenge.”

That was followed by a post from the club confirming Spencer’s departure and wishing the player well.

It said: “We can announce Brad Spencer has decided not to exercise his option of a further year’s contract.

“Brad has been a great asset to the club in the four seasons he played at Stark’s Park and we wish him the best of luck in his career.”

Spencer joined Rovers in 2019 under then-manager John McGlynn and went on to win League One and reached three consecutive Challenge Cup finals.

He becomes the latest high-profile player to leave after goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, who chose not to agree to another year on reduced terms, and defender Tom Lang left the club last week.