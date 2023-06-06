Callum Smith seals Ian Murray reunion as Raith Rovers swoop for ex Dunfermline kid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of former Dunfermline forward Callum Smith.

The 23-year-old, fresh from helping Airdrie win promotion to the Championship, has penned a contract until the summer of 2025.

Smith’s arrival further enhances Rovers’ attacking options, with the Kirkcaldy club having already snapped up Josh Mullin and Jack Hamilton last week.

He’s a player I know well, and I’ve watched him improve every season. Ian Murray on Callum Smith

Raith gaffer Ian Murray previously worked with Smith during one of his two loan spells with the Diamonds.

He told Rovers’ official website: “I’m really happy Callum has decided to sign for Raith Rovers. He’s a player I know well, and I’ve watched him improve every season.

“I look forward to working with him again at Raith Rovers”.

Pedigree

A graduate of the now-defunct Fife Elite Football Academy, Smith emerged through the youth ranks at Dunfermline.

He notched four goals in 25 appearances for the Pars but struggled to cement a starting berth, spending periods on loan with Alloa, Arbroath and Airdrie before joining Hamilton in 2020.