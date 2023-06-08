Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ali Adams backs himself to make the Championship grade at Arbroath after stepping up to senior football at 31

Adams will challenge Derek Gaston for the gloves at Arbroath after joining Lichties on a one-year deal from East of Scotland side Musselburgh Athletic.

By Ewan Smith
Ali Adams is set to challenge Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston. Image: SNS
Arbroath new boy Ali Adams knows he faces a glove war with Derek Gaston in his bid to play Championship football.

Adams has joined Arbroath from East of Scotland side Musselburgh Athletic and will rival ‘the best keeper in the league’ according to Lichties boss Dick Campbell.

Gaston is just seven clean sheets away from matching Craig Hinchcliffe’s shout-out record at Arbroath and is preparing for his 11th season in the Championship.

Adams has a wealth of experience at junior level and is regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers outwith senior football.

And while he’s yet to make the breakthrough at senior level – he feels his time to do so is now, at the age of 31.

“I’ve got massive respect for Derek Gaston and what he’s achieved at Arbroath,” said Adams, who works as a personal trainer.

“He has a very impressive record in the Championship and is chasing the club’s all-time shut-out record.

“Being around him and Rab Douglas at training and games will only bring my game on. It will make me even hungrier to succeed.

“I’m 31 and I think that’s a good age for a keeper.

Ali Adams is ‘ready for challenge’

“I’ve really looked after my body. I feel I still have a decade left in me and I hope it can be at this level.

“More importantly, I feel I’m mentally ready for this challenge.

“I’m not naive. I know that, on paper, this is a big jump up five tiers of football.

Ali Adams will challenge Derek Gaston for the keeper’s jersey at Arbroath. Image: Ali Adams / SNS

“I could have taken opportunities to make it at senior football before but I made mistakes. I’m honest enough to admit that.

“You can’t allow mistakes to define you. I’ve used them to shape myself into an ambitious, mature and positive person.

“I’m always striving to improve. I’ll back myself to go into Arbroath and make an impact.

“Whether that’s through learning alongside two terrific keepers in Derek and Rab or by taking any chances that come my way – I’m ready.

“I’ve got a little girl, I’m succeeding with my business and this is a big opportunity for me.”

Goalscoring keeper and Michael McKenna connection

Ali Adams has scored a few goals in his career. Image: SNS.

Adams once scored a 55-yard free-kick for Tranent Juniors.

In fact, he’s scored ‘three or four’ in his career but doesn’t count his goalscoring exploits as his major unique trait.

“The goals I’ve scored have all be on purpose,” said Adams.

“I’ve seen an opportunity and gone for it. But I’m not daft, you don’t just have a go for the sake of it.

“There’s a time and place and it may never be the case in the Championship.

“I’m not sure I’ll be in a game against Dundee United at Tannadice hitting one from 50 yards.

“I do have is very good distribution. I’m very confident with the ball at my feet.

“David McGlynn taught me at Musselburgh from a young age to start play from the back.

Ali Adams knows Michael McKenna well. Image: SNS

“I also know Michael McKenna from back then.

“We played together and there was one season where we gave the ball to him and he did the rest.

“He either went on a mazy run and set a goal up or he scored.

“He was exceptional at that level and what a rise he’s had since. I like his attitude to football.

“Guys like Mikey and Scott Pittman have played juniors and made a big step up.

“I’m hoping I can do the same at Arbroath.”

