Raith Rovers confirm Kevin Dabrowski signing as boss hails new keeper’s ‘big presence’

Raith Rovers have sealed a deal for former Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski.

As revealed by Courier Sport, the Stark’s Park side wasted no time in tabling an offer to the Polish stopper after he became a free agent at the end of the season.

And they have got their man, with the towering 24-year-old agreeing a two-year Kirkcaldy contract.

The 6ft 4in star has spent six years at Easter Road, having signed from hometown club Lech Poznan when he was 18.

He has spent time on loan at Berwick Rangers, Dumbarton, Cowdenbeath and Queen of the South and will now work under player/goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson as he aims to make the Raith number one jersey his own.

Delighted Rovers boss Ian Murray told the club’s website: “It’s great to get Kevin on board.

“Having been at Hibernian developing as a professional for several years it’s time for him to kick on and play regularly.

“He brings a big presence to our back line and will improve the more games he plays.

“I want to express my thanks to everyone behind the scenes here in Kirkcaldy and Poland in getting the deal done and I look forward to working with Kevin when he returns from holiday”.

Dabrowski, who is currently in Poland, will report for pre-season training with Rovers on Monday (June 12).