Montrose ace Terry Masson says Arbroath pupils joked he’ll ‘be in Michael McKenna’s back pocket’ during Angus derby

Terry Masson can’t contain his excitement for the long-awaited return of the Angus derby after Montrose drew Arbroath in the Viaplay Cup.

The Links Park side will face Lichties in a competitive match for the first time in over four years in Group H as they travel to Gayfield on July 29th.

Masson began his career at hometown club Arbroath but has starred for Montrose for 12 years.

Now head of the PE department at Arbroath Academy, Masson is used to banter about Montrose from his micky-taking pupils.

And moments after the Viaplay Cup draw, that reached peak levels.

“I teach in Arbroath and almost all my class are Arbroath fans,” said Masson.

“They were all excited for the draw.

“When they heard Arbroath were playing Montrose a big cheer went round the room.

“I think they were delighted because it’s been quite a while since we’ve played a competitive derby but also because their teach will play against Arbroath.

“A couple even told me I was going to be in Michael McKenna’s back pocket for 90 minutes!

“It’s great to see the interest in this game.

“Both sets of fans love the Angus derby and it’s exciting to have this game back.”

Terry Masson heartened by growth in support for Angus clubs

Masson is widely regarded by both Montrose and Arbroath fans.

He has proudly played over 400 games for Montrose and celebrated his testimonial against his hometown club Arbroath.

A well-known figure in Arbroath, he loves a derby and has a lot of respect for how Lichties have flourished over the last four years in the Championship.

He added: “There’s such a growing support for Arbroath amongst younger people. I see it at my work every day.

“It used to be the case that you’d see other kits in the town.

“Now they all have Arbroath tops, quarter zips or training gear. They go to the games and know all the players.

“It’s heartening to see. There’s also the growth in the younger support at Montrose and I’d like to see it get bigger.

“We’re really lucky as both clubs are really well run.

“They are very ambitious and community-focused. We are rivals and I love a derby match but there’s a lot to respect about both Arbroath and Montrose.

“Having this game and the Forfar match is great. It will be good to see Matty Allan and Mark Whatley again.

“I also have the bonus of playing St Mirren and have never played them before.”