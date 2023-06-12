Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Seb Ross tipped to ‘flourish at Forfar’ as ex-Aberdeen youngster re-joins Angus club

Ross has agreed a one-year deal at Forfar after impressing during a short-term stint at Loons last term.

By Ewan Smith
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal.
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal. Image: SportPix.org.uk

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has tipped Seb Ross to make a big impact this year after re-signing the former Aberdeen youngster.

Playmaker Ross, 23, scored twice and had two assists in 17 games after joining Forfar in January from Falkirk.

And McKinnon believes the former Scotland under-19 star will flourish at Forfar next term.

“Seb’s a quality player and he showed that last season,” said McKinnon.

“He came and produced some moments of quality and I know there is more to come from him.

“I’m delighted that we’ve signed him again for next season.

“I know he can produce even more as he settles into the group with a full season here.

Seb Ross (left) and younger brother Ethan came through the ranks together at Aberdeen.
Forfar signing Seb Ross (left) and younger brother Ethan came through the ranks together at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I think he’ll blossom at Forfar.”

Ross joins summer signings Mark Whatley, Matty Allan, Kieran Inglis and Stuart Morrison as Ray McKinnon’s squad begins to take shape.

He began his career at Aberdeen with brother Ethan.

He has also played for Stenhousemuir, Cove Rangers and Falkirk.

