Seb Ross tipped to ‘flourish at Forfar’ as ex-Aberdeen youngster re-joins Angus club

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has tipped Seb Ross to make a big impact this year after re-signing the former Aberdeen youngster.

Playmaker Ross, 23, scored twice and had two assists in 17 games after joining Forfar in January from Falkirk.

And McKinnon believes the former Scotland under-19 star will flourish at Forfar next term.

“Seb’s a quality player and he showed that last season,” said McKinnon.

“He came and produced some moments of quality and I know there is more to come from him.

“I’m delighted that we’ve signed him again for next season.

“I know he can produce even more as he settles into the group with a full season here.

“I think he’ll blossom at Forfar.”

Ross joins summer signings Mark Whatley, Matty Allan, Kieran Inglis and Stuart Morrison as Ray McKinnon’s squad begins to take shape.

He began his career at Aberdeen with brother Ethan.

He has also played for Stenhousemuir, Cove Rangers and Falkirk.